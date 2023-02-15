BRADSHAW — Haylie Payne passed the 1,000-point career scoring mark en route to 18 points to lead the River View girls basketball team to a 51-27 home court victory over visiting Meadow Bridge, on Wednesday night.
Trista Lester had 10 points and 10 steals for the Lady Raiders (12-7) while Abigail Pruitt had nine points and Katie Bailey had 10 rebounds to go with six points. Kaylee Blankenship also scored six.
Kristen Rozell scored nine points to pace the Lady Wildcats.
River View plays James Monroe on Wednesday in sectional play.
Mercer County Girls Middle School Championship
Princeton 40, Bluefield 30
PRINCETON — Addison McCabe scored 14 points and Princeton Middle School beat visiting Bluefield for the Mercer County Championship.
Chinyrah Carruthers added 10 points for Princeton (13-5) while Kylee Jackson added nine.
Jayla Harris led Bluefield with 12 points while Tyanna Patten added eight.
Late Boys Games
Oak Hill 58, Princeton 56
OAK HILL — Malachi Lewis scored a game-high 24 points and the Red Devils held off visiting Princeton in a 58-56 victory Tuesday night.
Jerimiah Jackson added 16 points and Ethan Vargo-Thomas 10 for Oak Hill, which travels Friday to face the Class AA No. 2 Beavers at Brushfork Armory in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
Kris Joyce led the Tigers with 21 points and Chase Hancock scored 17.
Princeton (11-4) will travel to Fairlea on Friday for a 7 p.m. game at Greenbrier East.
