GARDNER — Panther Attack Wrestling competed at the Bootleggers Nationals in Gatlinburg, Tenn on June 3, placing three local wrestlers.
The meet drew over 600 wrestlers on 98 teams from over 18 states.
Panther Attack’s Marcus Matney placed second in the high school 285-pound division.
Despite losing a three-overtime heartbreaker in the championship match, Gabe Cantrell , 170 lb 13U, pinned his 170, 13-Under opponent in the third place match and earned a bronze medal.
Mackenzie Miller placed third in the 8-Under girls and took a second place in the 6-Under Open division.
