A lot of people have been grumbling lately about their electric bills, and rightfully so. We are paying more to heat our homes during the winter months and more to cool them in the summer.
Some of us were hit with some pretty high electric bills this past winter, and a number of public utility rate increases are pending with state regulators in both Virginia and West Virginia.
It is likely that even higher utility bills await in the near future.
The timing couldn’t be worse with the cost of gas at an all-time high. If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you also know that food prices are soaring too. Inflation is hitting Americans particularly hard right now.
Just like everyone else, I’m trying to roll with the punches.
As far as electricity goes, I pay the bill — no matter how outlandish — each month and move on with the silly hope that the next bill might be lower. I only ask for one thing in return.
I expect the power to be on when I come home.
•••
About two weeks ago or so, a fast-moving but somewhat potent summer thunderstorm moved through the Bluefield area.
I remember walking outside into the newspaper’s parking lot, and the sky above Bluefield looked ominous. Within a matter of minutes, a brief but torrential downpour was underway.
The rain didn’t last long, but it caused some sporadic problems across the region. Specifically, a thousand or more people lost electricity. My power went off around 1 p.m. on a Thursday. It didn’t come back on until about 2 p.m. the following Friday.
I’m used to power outages, as they were a common occurrence growing up in McDowell County, but this one was longer than normal. After about 12 hours or so without electricity, food in the refrigerator is generally at risk. In this particular case, the power was off for well over 20 hours or longer.
All of the food in the refrigerator and freezer was more or less lost.
As indicated above, food is quite expensive nowadays. It’s not something you want to be throwing away.
But what can you do when there is no electricity?
•••
After all of the chaos that ensued with the year 2020, and all of the troubling decisions that have come out of Washington since that time, I have become somewhat of a prepper.
A prepper is a person who prepares for a possible emergency in advance. Who knows what tomorrow is going to bring in this crazy day and age that we are living in? Normally, a prepper will try to have a little bit extra food and emergency supplies on hand such as batteries and candles. A serious prepper will have a generator. I don’t have a generator.
Of course, having extra food in the refrigerator doesn’t work when the power goes off — as I learned during this most recent storm.
If you want to prep, canned food is the way to go.
Throughout the long and difficult pandemic (it’s still not over by the way), I also thought I was prepared for COVID. I avoided the virus for well over two years before picking it up somewhere, somehow earlier this year.
Well guess what? I wasn’t really prepared.
COVID packs a cough. I had no cough drops. I also had no cough medicine. Two years of preparation, and no cough drops in the medicine cabinet?
I also developed a soar throat, but of course, I didn’t have anything in the medicine cabinet for a soar throat.
I also didn’t have an at-home test kit, although I was able to eventually find one.
So, despite two years of precaution, I still wasn’t exactly prepared for COVID.
Nor was I prepared for the prolonged power outage earlier this month.
A few things did work. I was able to bring a couple of the solar lights outside into the house, which provided light at night. A portable high-definition DVD player also was fully charged, so I was able to watch an old movie on DVD.
The charge on my cellphone was low, however, and the battery on the laptop was down to less than an hour.
So no, I wasn’t really prepared for a prolonged power outage.
Next time the power goes off I will be better prepared. Or at least that is my hope.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTowens
