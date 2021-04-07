Reading what you write on Facebook is a part of my daily routine here in the newsroom.
While we are not in the business of censoring or restricting free speech, occasionally comments posted to our Facebook page contain inappropriate language and have to be hidden. Not deleted, just simply hidden. So it is best to refrain from profanity if you want everyone else to see what you are saying.
While it is not my intent to be disrespectful here, I will make one simple observation. And that is it would appear that a lot of folks out there apparently have more free time on their hands than I do. How else, otherwise, could these individuals have the time to post as many comments as they do to Facebook and other social media forums on a daily basis?
I know this because — once again — I’m reading what you write online.
It’s just a part of my job. I’m someone who uploads stories, photos and videos to the newspaper’s website on a regular basis, while also promoting many of those same stories on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Of course, we also monitor which of those stories are performing well online.
That’s why I know you like reading articles about new businesses, restaurants and related economic development announcements for our region. And I know you enjoy reading articles about crime. I also know that many of you will get into a debate on Facebook over political stories. Usually, if the headline of the story has either Biden or Trump in it, you can expect a spirited argument to follow among our Facebook readers.
Of course, stories about crime, people being arrested for various offenses and the so-called “stupid criminal” articles also tend to attract a lot of online readership on any given day.
We try not to play referee when this happens. But once again, everyone is encouraged to refrain from profanity and to try to keep it civil. I’m not the man behind the curtain, but I am guy who may have to hide your comment if you go a profanity-laced rant.
We are also able to track trending stories online. So on any given day, we can follow the progress of our two or three top trending stories from the newspaper’s website, https://www.bdtonline.com. A lot of the traffic on our website comes from Facebook and Twitter.
A story that receives a tremendous number of likes or shares on Facebook also will normally be an article that is viewed frequently online throughout the course of the day.
•••
During the pandemic, when all of us were urged to stay at home and to practice social distancing, more people retreated from the real world and sought shelter in the virtual world.
For many, social media forums like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram became their primary form of communication during those dark days.
Ironically, as someone who is involved in the day-to-day process of adding and promoting stories online, I went the opposite direction during the pandemic.
Instead of seeking shelter in the virtual world, I instead enjoyed the great outdoors.
I walked outside just about everyday. I would read a good book, magazine or newspaper outside. I visited local recreational sites that were still open during the state-ordered shutdowns. Sometimes I would just sit on the deck and enjoy the scenery.
I enjoyed the solace of the great outdoors. Of course, on more than a few occasions, I also had to update the newspaper’s website from home. So in reality all of my time in quarantine wasn’t spent in the real world. I also had to go online as well, although more than often it was simply for work.
Today, many of these individual who fled to the virtual world during our state-ordered shutdowns, still spend a great deal of time there. Perhaps too much time, I might add.
Of course, the pandemic isn’t over. Not yet. In fact, there is a lot of buzz now, at least nationally, about a possible fourth wave of the virus being fueled by the more contagious U.K. variant.
Some use that as the rationale for the excessive amount of time they spend online. I’m all for safety, and we need to remain cautious until this is finally over, but don’t forget to set your online devices down from time to time.
The virtual world can be entertaining, but it’s nowhere as fun as exploring the great outdoors offline.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
