When news of Chuck Yeager came on TV decades ago, all conversation stopped around our dinner table.
It was a moment of reverence and excitement.
As a collective group, young and old, our family couldn’t wait to hear what the nation was reporting on The General.
After all, he was an honest-to-goodness West Virginia hero.
•••
The media was detailing stories about Chuck Yeager long before I arrived in this world.
His bravery as an ace fighter pilot in World War II was legendary, as were his skills as a test pilot.
But then, on Oct. 14, 1947, came the feat that made him a household name. At age 24, Yeager broke the sound barrier in a Bell X-1 rocket plane.
He flew at a speed of more than 660 mph.
It was the glory of Mach I.
•••
I was very young when my father first explained to me the speed of sound and a sonic boom.
The science was far above my years, but I did grasp the admiration in his voice for General Yeager.
Like astronauts and war heroes — Bluefield’s own Junior Spurrier comes to mind — Yeager’s name was always spoken with the utmost respect. And not only was he an American hero, he hailed from our home hills of West Virginia.
•••
So forks stopped mid-air and mashed potatoes were forgotten when Chuck Yeager’s face appeared on the black-and-white television screen tucked in the corner of our kitchen.
“Quiet!’ an adult would say, stopping the conversation and the clink of milk-filled glasses.
Invariably, the picture on the TV would be rolling or filled with static. Rabbit ears and roof-top antennas left much to be desired in quality.
But still we watched, with eyes wide and mouths agape.
What did our hero do now?
•••
I write “our hero” because Yeager certainly was just that, especially to all West Virginians who ever ran barefoot on a mountaintop, splashed in a creek at sunset and spoke the words “y’all” and “holler” because those were the sounds of the dialect that dotted the lyrics of our youth.
We didn’t know we were different from city kids, but, according to the outside world, we were.
Yes, I remember those news reports as well.
National news media would descend on a coal town and report their reflection of poverty, filth and ignorance to the world.
It was news to us, being poor and stupid, but they say an image is worth a thousand words. And, indeed, it can be.
Who wants to hear about beautiful landscapes, straight-A students and energetic blue-collar workers when a scene of desperation garners more emotional impact.
It’s much like Appalachia’s story of today — fighting to extol the good amid continuing stereotypes of yesterday.
•••
Some years ago, during a thorough cleaning and organization of our newsroom library, a black-and-white photograph of Chuck Yeager was uncovered. He is shown standing on the wing of a plane at the then-Charleston Airport.
The image was taken in October 1953 by legendary aerial photographer and Daily Telegraph correspondent the late Melvin Grubb.
Mel, like Yeager, was a World War II veteran and pilot. And perhaps he, too, defined his life by coming into adulthood during an era of courage, bravery and risk-taking for the reward.
Fearless, they were.
Mel was known for opening the door of his plane mid-flight and hanging outside with his camera to capture the ultimate aerial photo.
•••
The photograph of Yeager remains in my office.
It is a reminder of how a country boy from West Virginia changed the world.
In 64 missions during World War II he shot down 13 German planes. As a test pilot after the war he flew an X-1A more than 1,600 mph. He then returned to combat during the Vietnam War.
Yeager’s accomplishments and accolades could fill the pages of an entire newspaper.
But, perhaps, it’s enough to say he lifted up our nation and his home state with his audacity and valor.
Yeager was a doer, a daredevil and a bonafide American hero.
Thank you, Sir, for a lifetime of incredible service.
