In another boon to local tourism efforts, a writers conference planned for next month at the historic Granada Theater is expected to attract visitors from 36 states and four provinces of Canada. All of those visitors are due in Bluefield for the weekend of Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.
The 5th annual HopeWords Writers Conference has grown to be one of the top Christian writers’ conferences in the country, and this year it is being held right here in Bluefield.
Most of the tickets sold to date for next month’s conference are from out-of-state visitors, although at least 15 tickets have been purchased so far from local residents of Mercer County, who will also be attending the event.
The out-of-state writers are booking multiple nights lodging in the region for the conference, which will benefit local hotels, motels, lodging resorts and restaurants.
In addition to the time they will spend at the Granada Theater, the visitors also will get a tour of Mercer County. The city of Bluefield in conjunction with the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau has arranged a pre-conference tour that will take people through the city of Bluefield, into Bramwell where they will be greeted by the mayor and have some time to walk through the historic town. From there the visiting writers will travel to the East River Mountain Overlook. Those currently scheduled to participate in the tour include writers from as far away as California and Texas.
“We always bring in world famous authors and theologians,” Travis Lowe, president of the HopeWords Writers Conference, told members of the Mercer County Commission earlier this month. “This year the list includes New York Times Best Sellers, a Library of Congress Living Legend, a Grawemeyer Award winner, a National Book Award winner, and on and on.”
Local tourism officials are excited about the upcoming conference, and the chance to showcase our region to more out-of-town visitors.
“Even though they’re here to learn and grow their abilities and their talents, it’s a great way to showcase Mercer County,” Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.
We agree. Having the HopeWords Writers Conference right here in Bluefield is another big tourism win for the region.
We urge area residents to extend a big welcome to these nationally-recognized Christian writers during their stay in Bluefield next month.
