A few weeks ago, President Joe Biden proclaimed on national television that the pandemic was over.
It was a surprising declaration that few took seriously. Even White House officials quickly tried to walk back Biden’s unexpected statement.
But it got me thinking. Wouldn’t it be nice if the pandemic was really over?
While it is true that a majority of Americans have moved on from the pandemic, many others haven’t.
Some are still wearing masks. Some are still fearful of the virus. And some — although their ranks are significantly smaller now — have yet to catch COVID.
Many others have already had the virus and recovered.
Of course, there is always the worry of reinfection. And since we know that the pandemic really isn’t over, and that the virus is still circulating in our community, you can’t let your guard down completely.
In other words, it’s probably still a good idea to think twice before diving into a crowd of hundreds.
•••
Remember all of the pandemic-related chaos of 2020, which carried over into 2021 and then again into 2022?
How can we forget?
Store closures. School closures. Stay at home orders. Social distancing. Mask mandates. People being told it was illegal to gather together in small crowds. Vaccine mandates. Supply chain disruptions. The decision by many not to return to the workforce. The move to remote work by others. And the overall sense of fear and hysteria that flooded our nation.
Yes, there was or still is much to hate about the pandemic — depending upon whether you believe it is or isn’t really over.
It all seems like a bad nightmare in retrospect, doesn’t it?
But it was and is still the strange world that we are living in to this very day.
Maybe it is all finally over, as Biden has suggested. We can only hope?
•••
During the last two years and 10 months, another pandemic-related problem has emerged.
But it is one that few folks actually think about, other than probably journalists.
And that is access to politicians.
Since this is National Newspaper Week, it is a timely topic.
Not that long ago, our elected leaders would travel home, meet with their constituents and their hometown newspapers and even hold town hall meetings at the risk of attracting both paid and unpaid protestors.
This rarely happens anymore. When is the last time a Washington lawmaker held an old-fashioned town hall meeting (where everyone is invited) here in the deep south counties?
Nowadays we rarely see our elected leaders in person. When they do talk to the press back home, it is often through virtual sessions where local reporters are lucky if they get a single question in. That’s because all of the media is grouped together into the single virtual session.
Back in the old days, we could spend an hour in the conference room here at the Daily Telegraph with Joe Manchin and other lawmakers, asking a variety of questions of local, state and federal interest. You can’t do that during a virtual only session with dozens of other media representatives vying for the chance to get a single question in to Joe Manchin or other federal lawmakers.
Unfortunately, many politicians are still opting for virtual-only sessions. It allows them to avoid town hall sessions and other constituent gatherings of old.
But if the pandemic is really over, shouldn’t all of our federal lawmakers be busy shaking hands with voters (and talking to reporters) back home?
Media interviews should not be restricted to virtual-only sessions, where it is a luck of the draw as to whether a local reporter will or won’t be able to get a question in.
How does that afford proper accountability during such a partisan period in American history?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
