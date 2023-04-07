In a rare case of bipartisanship, the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate joined the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives in voting to overturn President Joe Biden’s controversial Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.
In the Senate, the resolution to overturn the WOTUS rule was led by U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who argued that the measure is another case of government overreach that will add more regulations, more permitting requirements and more expense to farmers and ranchers. She says the Biden rule “removes longstanding, bipartisan exclusions for small and isolated water features on farms and ranches and adds to the regulatory burden cattle producers are facing.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was a Democratic co-sponsor of the Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval on the WOTUS rule.
The U.S. House of Representatives approved the measure on March 9 by a bipartisan vote of 227 to 198.
But in the end, nothing really mattered. Biden on Thursday vetoed the Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval — going against the will of a majority of lawmakers — both Democrats and Republicans — in Congress.
“By vetoing this Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval, President Biden is ignoring the will of a bipartisan majority in Congress, leaving millions of Americans in limbo, and crippling future energy and infrastructure projects with red tape,” Capito said Thursday. “There’s a reason those who work in agriculture, building, mining, and small businesses of all kinds across America strongly supported our effort to block the Biden waters rule, and I’m disappointed the president chose to stand by his blatant executive overreach.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who has led the state level fight against the WOTUS rule, said Biden’s plan “goes far beyond the bounds of the law and subjects landowners to onerous costs and red tape that will prevent them from developing their property.”
Morrisey argues the rule upsets the balance of power between the states and the federal government, and is the culmination of a decades-long effort by the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate purely intrastate waters without the explicit consent of Congress.
It is doubtful that senators will be able to come up with enough votes to overturn Biden’s veto.
So we could be stuck with the unpopular WOTUS rule for now — at least until Congress can instead draft a new rule that corrects the flawed WOTUS plan.
