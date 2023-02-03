The cities of Bluefield and Princeton are once again working together on a potential economic development project. The welcomed example of municipal cooperation was on full display during the January meeting of the Mercer County Commission.
Both cities agreed at last month’s meeting to contribute funding for an environmental study of jointly-owned property that could be used to help the county’s tourism industry. The Mercer County Commission is allocating $10,000 toward that study, with both cities also providing $10,000 each toward the effort.
The cities and the county are working together on a regional concept for a tourism project that includes an economic development component, according to Jim Spencer, director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority and the city’s economic and community development director.
However, the specifics of that potential project have not yet been made public.
“All three groups have property that is adjacent to Bluefield, W.Va. and we’re evaluating the possibility of doing a joint economic development project,” Spencer said.
According to Spencer, the project’s recreation aspect would build on assets such as ATV trails and trails for activities such as bicycling.
“Tourism and recreation are related, but both fall into economic development,” Spencer added.
The Bluefield Economic Development Authority will serve as the project’s fiscal agent, according to a letter dated Jan. 18, which was sent to the county commission. The commission was also asked to allow for an environmental study on land the county owns.
While specific details of the project are being kept under wraps for now, it should be noted that both cities and the county have explored a number of ideas in the past for the jointly-owned property.
Area residents may recall that an earlier recreation vision — an equestrian center — was considered for the area years ago. It too was proposed at the time as a joint venture between the two cities and the county. However, that project never materialized thanks in part to a number of obstacles, including potential flooding concerns in the area where it was proposed.
We don’t know what the new project is or what it will specifically entail.
However, it is our hope that the two cities and the county are successful in finding a new tourism or economic development use for the property in question.
Until then, it is encouraging to see that the county and the two cities are still working together toward a common goal of creating new jobs and recreational opportunities for area residents.
