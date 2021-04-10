A generation ago here at the Daily Telegraph, staffers like Tom Colley, Jim Terry, Bob Pepalis, Sue Richmond, Barbara Hawkins, and others, plus some good friends like Genie Hancock, Mel Grubb, Max Kammer, Frances Wayland, and assorted other inquiring souls would gather as often as possible for conversation and to discuss a wide variety of topics. Most often, those issues were not the ones on the front page or any other page, necessarily.
For one thing, the reporters and editors had to deal with news all the time, anyway, and they were tired of talking about what they were compelled to look at for hours or days at a time. When work becomes too much like “work” and is not as much fun, then the tendency is to leave it alone. Melvin Grubb, as an example, took pictures not just to make money but because he loved taking them. Classic example of a person who never had a job.
Being in and around the newsroom was one of the delights of my life. It was fun walking through the door, going past the huge press room, wondering what Henry Meade and his staff were working on to get the next edition ready. Back in the composing area, just looking over what Ray Glover or the other composition staffers were copying, placing or adjusting was so interesting.
Sports was fun, of course, and that’s why I got into it. When I was asked to become the NASCAR writer many years ago, I studied for about a year before starting into the full-time process. Even now, it is hard to believe how much work was done, how many special editions were produced and how ad director Terri Hale was able to come up with the resources for it all. Still, if it had seemed like a job, I never would have done it.
Back to the conversations – we once got involved in a discussion about the most important inventions of all time. Now, this was before ESPN or the History Channel or Smithsonian or even social media. No, we talked about what we thought, what we had read about, or discussed with other “deep thinkers.” Haha. Finally, and I can remember the day, Tom and Genie both came up the with all-time invention and that was the printing press. That was certainly not much of a surprise, especially with a room full of journalists as the panel.
It was about this same time that we (Tom and the publisher) began to organize a group of column writers and talked about a schedule, what we might write about and how to approach the audience. We understood the demographics – a word I still love to say – of the readership. Some folks live and die for politics and others care nothing about Republicans and Democrats except maybe for a day now and then or perhaps every four years.
Other people read only the sports page while several never look at it. There are those, of course, who never darken the door or a church but they have not missed a ball game in years. Does that mean sports is a religion for some? Does it matter?
As someone not exactly tied to the paper, I was always in favor of more good news even though that was something that did not “sell” very well, as I was told. I always wanted to get rid of the police blotter and those pictures of crooks and criminals. Outvoted, of course. To this day, though, I still think I was right!
Every person in that group was quite a reader. Nearly all were more well-read than I, which was quite the spur for competition to get better or become “smarter” if that is the way to say such a thing.
Tom was one who often hired news reporters or employees with the admonition that “a person who works for a newspaper is not expected to know everything about any one thing but to know a little something about nearly everything.” Silly me – and probably several others in that group – that was taken to heart and we worked at learning at the same time we worked at having fun. That, by the way, is not an oxymoron.
No one knew more about music than Jim. He was a walking encyclopedia, especially for those golden years of early rock-and-roll right on through the Beatles. Bob was very knowledgeable about a wide range of subjects, which never surprised me because I connected him with Pernell Roberts (Adam Cartwright) who was always the most cerebral performer on “Bonanza” and Bob could have easily been mistaken for his brother.
Barbara was a classic political reporter and knew West Virginia forward and backward. And – to sit near her while she was doing a story – to that point, I had never heard anyone who could type so fast it sounded as if it were raining. Barbara could do it and she did not need a spell check.
Those wonderful friends made such an impact. They made each other better. They pushed each other to be professionals in the finest sense of the word. It was a challenge to keep one’s place in a group of that caliber and quite an honor, as well.
And, oh yes, a whole lot of fun.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
