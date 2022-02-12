I was living in fear. With a math average on shaky ground, my prospects for any kind of education beyond the fifth grade appeared dim, at best. Somewhere, somebody had devised a mathematical device known as “fractions” which were poised to stop me from not only ever getting a high school education but also to keep me in Abb’s Valley-Boissevain Elementary School for the rest of my natural life.
It was heartbreaking. On the one hand, my SRA Reading scores were through the roof. There seemed to be no book or story too tough to tame. History was absolutely fun from the days of the ancient Egyptians right on up to the Voting Rights Act which was just passed in Congress. I could not wait to get to class. Bring it on.
Even the world of music was looking up. Naturally, there was no need to even consider the choir. While I had memorized the words of practically every song I had ever heard, my voice was of the quality to make those song writers wish they had never taken up composing. On the other hand, I had discovered the world of instrumental music and was well on my way to becoming a bona fide member of the junior band.
Why, even though there was no art class as such, it was apparent I knew the difference between the eraser end and lead end of a pencil. The coast line of Maine I drew for a bulletin board poster was realistic enough to tempt any known lobster.
Still, math loomed large on my horizon, towering tall and growing all the time. I was convinced that I was destined to be one of the “litter gitters,” those poor souls from the correctional facility released from time to time to clean up the highways. That is, if I got lucky.
What really worried me was that my parents would maybe talk to the teacher and find out that my future was already shot. That was the concern. They had never negotiated that I would not be a success. Oh, no. In fact, it was made plain that the only door open to me led straight to college. Anything else was not an option — even though this phrase had not yet been made famous by Gene Kranz at NASA. That would come later.
So, I worked my way through the daily routine. It was truly delightful to walk the halls of our new school, a great improvement over the old Abb’s Valley School. Having to build a fire every day in the classroom stove or run outside in the cold weather to the outdoor toilet was about as much fun as you think it was. Like the children of the Depression, we were not aware that we had been deprived and that boys and girls in other places actually had indoor heat, facilities and similar niceties.
It was a few years until we noticed that in “our neck of the woods” we were still way behind those city kids in terms of surroundings. Still, it would be fair to say we were happy and that counts for a great deal in this world. Keep in mind that we were all in it together and that, too, was not a phrase as famous then as it is now.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, however, was a constant reminder of just how the world was changing and how prepared a person of my generation was going to have to be. Whether I survived or not, it was plain to me that I was too weak, too little and too scared to spend a day in the coal mines. That is, if my parents would let me — which they wouldn’t.
I had been fortunate enough to have been taken to baseball games at Bowen Field so I understood that there was no way I could ever hit a baseball thrown that fast and my running skills were limited. Watching the mighty Bluefield Beavers play football at Mitchell Stadium was another reminder that, like in the coal mines, I could never survive that kind of activity.
Therefore, it remained that academic success was the one and only avenue for me to become an adult. Grades do make a difference when it comes to such things and math was going to chisel some bad numbers on my tombstone. I just knew it.
After yet another day of heaven in most classes and (you know what) in one, Mom said she had talked to the teacher in the grocery store and the point was made that “Larry was doing so well in most classes and he must be looking forward to the sixth grade.”
Joy, joy, joy! I was not going to have to pick up litter or go right on to the grave yard. There was hope, after all.
It got even better when the beloved Fern C. Greear got me in the fall, discovered my love of baseball and showed me that if I could decipher batting averages and earned-run-averages, I could work the numbers and not let the numbers work me.
Truly, there is life after fractions.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
