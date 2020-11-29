The solid black wooly worm creeping down the hardwood in my hallway is not a good sign.
My grandpa used to tell me the caterpillar’s coloring was a forecast of the upcoming winter. Brown patches were a signal of mild weather, while black indicated harsh.
Most years they are striped with both shades. A brown-black-brown wooly worm would predict an easy winter at the start of the season, followed by a nasty patch of weather, then an easy end until the arrival of spring.
Sure, it’s not scientific, but are any predictions foolproof?
•••
Grandpa was a coal miner by trade and a farmer at heart.
He believed in folklore, and planted by “The Old Farmer’s Almanac.”
The location of bees’ and squirrel nests were important harbingers of December-through-February winter.
Speaking of February, Grandpa kept an eye to the groundhog, too. Although I personally have come to believe the furry prognosticator is a lying son of a biscuit, Grandpa did not discount any of nature’s prophesiers.
Of course, farmers are close to the earth — figuratively and literally. And I believe they are attuned to nature in ways most of us can’t fathom.
•••
We are overdue for a bad winter. At least that’s what Grandma would be saying if she were still with us today.
Granny, of Scots-Irish descent, was the superstitious one in the family.
And she knew every single legend, belief and old wives’ tale that circulated in Appalachia.
Every inconsequential itch, scratch or broom drop during childhood resulted in predictions of taking a trip, coming in to money or company coming.
Heaven forbid I spill salt without throwing a pinch over my shoulder. A failure to toss the granules would result in a future fate too horrific to contemplate.
Grandma also believed in karma, although she didn’t call it such.
Most times, a bad, careless or potentially harmful act would result in a serious look and the stern words, “That’ll come back to you.”
She never expounded on how it would “come back to you,” but somehow you realized that a scraped knee or broken window was lurking around the corner.
And speaking of breaks, nothing was worse than a splintered mirror. The expression on Granny’s face upon seeing broken, reflective shards was a combination of shock, horror and downright fright.
We knew better than to be reckless with mirrors, and for the most part my entire family still treats them with kid gloves.
Except for that one period some years ago.
We were moving back into the family homeplace and, well, I am not an accomplished packer.
In the space of just a few days I managed to crack and break something like five mirrors.
The final tally, I believe, was 35-plus years of bad luck.
I apologize to everyone if 2020 has anything to do with my klutziness in 2008.
•••
Folklore and superstitions aside, when it comes to winter weather we’ve been pretty lucky in recent years.
Yes, we’ve had some bad storms and bouts of freezing temperatures but, overall, the harsh weather has been intermittent as opposed to constant.
The last really bad year of winter weather I recall occurred in 2009.
I remember getting dumped on with a 2-foot-plus snowfall in late December — and then it didn’t stop until March.
Every day we got another few inches or more. As importantly, it didn’t warm up enough to melt the snow — at least not at our homeplace situated on the north side of the mountain.
I still recall looking out the window in early March and marveling at the 5 feet of snow in our backyard.
•••
I watch the wooly worm as it continues to creep down my hallway.
He hugs the baseboard tightly, as if that will make him invisible to human and German shepherd eyes.
Normally, I would wrangle him onto a piece of paper and then deposit him safely in the grass beside the back porch.
But it’s late November, not September. And it’s awfully cold outside.
I wonder what temperature is safe for wooly worm survivability?
When he darts (OK, OK … “crawls slowly” may be more accurate) behind the radiator, the decision is made.
He can stay in the house — at least for the night.
After all, it’s 2020.
Best not to tempt fate with bad karma.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
