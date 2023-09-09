A section of McDowell County has now been designated as a Community Disaster Resilience Zone by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. For those who recall the devastating floods of years past, the action sounds like a “Woohoo” moment.
But start a deep dive into the background of the designation and one may discover an extra-long report — with a plethora of high-brow words — that sounds very scholarly but puts forth little substance or actual action aimed at helping a flood-prone county.
In a press release announcing the federal designation, FEMA said Congress directed the agency to make these designations in the Community Disaster Resilience Zones Act of 2022.
That legislation was designed to help communities build resilience to natural hazards and climate change.
FEMA said it will use the Community Disaster Resilience Zones designations to direct and manage financial and technical assistance for resilience projects. For example, the agency said the legislation provides additional federal cost-share for projects in designated zones.
FEMA said the zone designations can also help the private sector, nonprofits, philanthropies, and other non-federal partners target investments in community resilience.
While this sounds great, are we the only ones who would like to hear specifics?
What agency or agencies, specifically, will be coming to McDowell to assist in building and developing “resilience to natural hazards and climate change?”
Will they actually be on site in the county, or simply sitting in a government office typing reports and press releases?
Who has the heavy equipment and work gloves?
When will the work begin?
Unfortunately, officials in McDowell County contacted Thursday were unable to provide those answers — but they had a good reason. The call from the Daily Telegraph was the first they had heard of the Community Disaster Resilience Zones designation.
What? This makes no sense.
How do you label a county, on the federal level, as a disaster-prone area yet make no contact with the local folks who work day in and day out to better their community?
McDowell County has seen a number of destructive floods in recent decades, including the 2001 and 2002 disasters that impacted various communities across the county, including Kimball, Big Four, Welch and the communities of Anawalt, Landgraff and Northfork — which aren’t included in FEMA’s zone designation.
The town of Keystone, which is partially included in the zone designation, also received significant flood damage in the 2001 and 2002 disasters.
This, too, we find confusing.
We remember all-too-well the flood damage that occurred in various communities across McDowell. It was devastating. Why aren’t these areas on the list?
Also, are we to believe climate change is affecting part of Keystone but not the whole town, which is barely bigger than a stone’s throw?
And what about Northfork Hollow, which was destroyed by the 2001 flood? Does total decimation of homes not qualify for Community Disaster Resilience Zone designation?
The report released by the government and subsequent news release raise more questions than answers.
We would like — make that love — to believe that McDowell County will get real help in preparing for upcoming rain disasters that could potentially devastate many small communities once again.
But we are eyeing this well-timed news with wariness and a healthy degree of skepticism.
Surely, we would hope, the federal government and its agencies would not hold up a county that has faced untold challenges as a poster child for a program that may, or may not, actually bring hands-on-the-ground help.
To do so would be grossly repugnant.
McDowell County is filled with hard-working, resilient residents. To undermine them for a well-timed climate change press release would bring a new low to bad taste and questionable moral standards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.