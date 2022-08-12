The fanny pack is back.
Not that I will get one, but my understanding is the handy little pouches you wear around your waste are back in style, different designs maybe, but still a fanny pack.
As handy as they are, for whatever reason they fell out of fashion at some point years ago and the reason I will not get one is because I was a bit traumatized when wearing mine.
And it was at the West Virginia State Fair, which is now in full swing in Lewisburg.
As I was preparing to take my youngest two kids to the state fair years ago, I ran across a “fanny pack” someone had given me, and it held a drink or two, keys, cell phone, sunscreen, things we may need.
After all, I don’t carry a purse, and this was so handy because you put it on like a little backpack and didn’t worry about it.
When we parked to walk to the fairgrounds and I strapped it on, my kids and a friend they had brought along looked at me and my daughter’s mouth dropped.
“No, dad!” she shouted. “A fanny pack!?”
The statement/question hung in the air like a rock getting ready to fall on my head.
“They are for old people! They look ridiculous!”
But I defiantly wore it, acting like a rebellious teen myself.
After the fair, though, I quietly stuck it back in storage and have not used it since.
And I won’t start now, although I am at the point in my life that what people say about me is of little concern – one of the perks of getting older – although I sure wish I would have that attitude many years ago.
I would have had a less stressful life, without a doubt.
Kind of like my Aunt Ruby, who never seemed to give a rat’s behind what anyone thought about her. She just lived.
And this is a good segue to get back to the state fair, which was always THE week Aunt Ruby looked forward to all year.
It was a big deal.
I don’t know when Aunt Ruby, who passed away a bunch of years ago, started going to the fair. I only know she was the one I went with when I was growing up.
She was a lively woman with long reddish hair, and her presence was always known. Seemed to always be in a good mood and loved naughty jokes and music and would break into a jig at the drop of a note, always wearing pedal pushers and a hat open at the top with a large bill like bank tellers once wore.
So a trip to the fair with her was always fun and the food she brought along was delicious, mainly fried chicken, lard biscuits and potato salad.
Once we arrived at the fair, though, I usually didn’t see her again until we all met back at her car for dinner and then again when we left after the fireworks, which used to be featured every night of the fair.
My cousins and I would be running around enjoying the rides, games, free shows, livestock barns, maybe a Polish sausage heavy with peppers and onions if I had saved enough money to bring, just generally having a typically great day at the fair.
But if we wanted to see Aunt Ruby, we knew exactly where to find her.
Her behind was happily parked on a bench seat inside one of the bingo tents.
That is where she sat the entire time, smoking Viceroys and sipping RC Cola, concentrating on the half dozen cards she played at once. And she never missed a number.
Invariably she always carried a load of prizes back to the car at dinner break and again at night. In fact, sometimes we had to help her.
That was especially true of the glassware Aunt Ruby for some reason loved, brightly colored and iridescent. Sure looked tacky to me, but she liked it.
They called it “carnival glass,” I guess because they were popular prizes at carnival games.
Of course, as many people now know, that carnival glass became very popular with collectors, and a bit pricey. I am quite sure other items, which may have been cheap at the time, ended up being collectibles as well.
All of the memories I have of the state fair are good ones, some of the best, and that is probably why I started taking my own kids there, and we have had many good times. Still do.
Overall, the fair is basically the same as it has always been, from the rides to the animals, free entertainment, concerts, games and, of course, the food.
It may not be quite as exciting for me as it was when I was growing up, but it is very close.
And I can still see Aunt Ruby sitting in the bingo tent, her little hat tilted, smoke rising from her Viceroy, a look of total concentration on her cards, and always a smile on her face.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
