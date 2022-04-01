My oldest son, who has always been a sports fan, said that anyone can get interested in any sport if they watch, learn the game and become familiar with the players.
It is just a matter of having the motivation to do it.
I have also always been interested in sports but have over the years followed other sports I never played or became familiar with growing up, from tennis to soccer.
The payoff, of course, is the excitement, as the old ABC sports promo goes, “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” we all experience as we watch.
Many may consider sports a waste of time, but to me it encapsulates the part of us that wants to dive into life head first, with a sense of doing the best we can, competing and surviving.
It can be mental sports as well. From Jeopardy to Scrabble, the game is on.
I was thinking about this the other day because the Final Four games of the NCAA basketball tournament are Saturday night.
This also reminded me of another Final Four Saturday night years ago.
By chance, many of us gathered for a dinner party that same night.
I think it was 1998 maybe, Duke, who plays tomorrow night, was playing Kentucky for a berth in the national championship game.
When I say “by chance,” I mean the host of the party was not a sports fan and had no clue about the games.
Fortunately, she is very kind and understanding and did not mind that about half of us turned on her TV and at least partially watched the games as well as participate in the conversation as much as possible.
Some may consider that rude, but she did not, and just wanted everyone to have a good time, whatever they wanted to do.
As Duke’s game was winding down, those of us who were keeping up with the game stayed glued to the TV, tuning out everything else because it was a very, very close, exciting game.
When Christian Laettner hit the game-winning shot for Duke as time ran out, we collectively released the expected exuberant noises and words as well as physical reactions of clapping, thrusting fists into the air and jumping up and down.
I heard my friend say in the kitchen to the non-sports fans, “How can anyone get so excited over a basketball game?”
She did not say it in a critical way at all, but more out of curiosity, a genuine query of how that can even happen.
Then she found out that some of us were not particularly fans of Duke, which puzzled her even more.
The Duke Blue Devils seem to be a team people either love or, well, dislike intensely.
Some of it is rooted in the Duke-UNC in-state rivalry, and this scenario is played out in many states, like Virginia-Virginia Tech and the University of South Carolina and Clemson.
Duke has always had a bit of a reputation of being an “uppity” school, whether deserved or not.
Of course, the school also has one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the country, often the team that everyone wants to knock off the pedestal.
It’s like in NASCAR when Dale Earnhardt or Jeff Gordon or Jimmy Johnson were winning so much, you started hearing more boos from the crowd.
Many of us are ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) fans, with UVA or VT part of that and around here VT probably has the biggest fan base of all ACC teams. I am partial to UVA because of more family connections to the school.
But when an ACC team is playing, many of us will support the team even if we may not be a big fan of the particular school.
Of course, these days many sports fans also bet on games to enhance the agony or defeat, but I am usually good just experiencing the games, with the little money I have still in my pocket, unless it’s a bracket pool.
Duke is playing North Carolina tomorrow night. The winner advances to Monday night’s title game. This will also be Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game, capping decades of success, so I am sure he may be the sentimental favorite.
But I am rooting for North Carolina in a well-played, close, nail-biting, blood pressure raising, exciting game.
And I understand that without the agony of defeat, the thrill of victory would not be as sweet, whether in sports or life.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.