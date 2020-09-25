Those trips to Uncle Paul’s in Pembroke on Friday nights when I was a very small child stuck in my memory like an electronic leech. I guess because the entire concept of how a television worked was so fascinating, and I still really don’t understand it.
But there it was. Friday night fights. The Gillette song. Exciting stuff and worth the drive to watch it with the only members of the family who had a TV at the time.
That scenario changed of course as televisions became affordable, even for poor people in hollows like us. So when my father brought home one out of the blue on a Friday afternoon, well, that was about as exciting as life could get for me at the time.
In fact, we were too excited to eat, urging daddy to plug it in and turn it on before dinner. He starting clearing off a small coffee table in the living room to set the TV on, pushing the table against the wall between the upstairs steps and kitchen to be close to an outlet.
“I got these rabbit ears, but I’m not sure we’ll be able to pick up anything down in this holler,” daddy said as he took a flower vase off the table to make way for the set.
All of the usual order suddenly meant nothing, an immediate sign, although unknown to us at the time, of just what an impact this device was going to have on everyone.
Then, the moment of reckoning when he hooked up the rabbit ears and plugged the TV’s electrical cord into the outlet. Will it even work, I thought. He flipped on the switch and, after a few nervous seconds, a picture flickered on the set. But it was all “snow,” he said of the countless flicks of white specks on the screen.
“Oh, it’s not on channel 6,” he said, referring to the station in Bluefield which was the only one in the area. Other stations were in Roanoke, but daddy said it would take a big antenna on top of the hill to pull in the signals from that far away.
He turned the dial to channel 6 and, behold, we had a picture. We could barely make out a man sitting behind a desk reading the local news because there was still a lot of snow. Daddy adjusted the wires, lifting the antenna up and putting it in all sorts of positions. The picture did get a little better, but not much.
“I’m runnin’ down to Meadows’ store in Kellysville,” he said. “I’ll get a bigger antenna, the one we can put on the roof.”
“Charles, wait until after dinner,” mommy hollered from the kitchen, but daddy was already out the door.
A fellow named Mel Barnett read the news from a piece of paper in front of him. None of us said a word as commercials came on and we saw Al Land, who owned a jewelry store in Bluefield, say he would “stand on his head to please you, and that’s a fact.” Sure enough, we could barely see him as he stood on his head in a chair, and we looked at each other and laughed.
Then we heard some music as NBC’s national news came on with Chet Huntley and David Brinkley. We had mostly listened to country and western music on the radio, but I heard this music described as “classical,” whatever that meant.
Mommy, who hadn’t said much during the excitement, said dinner was ready but we’d wait for daddy to get back before we ate.
When he returned, he quickly came in to tell us he was putting an antenna on the side of the hill, not on the roof, because it would be higher on the steep hill beside the house to pick up the signal.
“But we need to eat first,” my mother said, almost pleading.
“Oh, Fannie, we’ll eat later. It’ll still be warm,” he hollered as he ran up the driveway with antennae, wire and tools in hand.
Daddy came in to open the window looking out over the front porch and he pulled the wire through, then turned the TV off for a minute, to our dislike, to hook up the wire.
When he turned it back on, the picture was a little better, but not much. “Hold on,” he said. “I’m going to climb up and turn it. Ya’ll holler when it gets better.” A few minutes later, the picture came in almost perfect and we all screamed in unison, “Leave it there!”
He quickly came back and joined us just as a country music show was coming on.
“Great day in the mornin’,” mommy said. “We’ve gotta eat.”
“Bring me a plate in here,” daddy said. “Let’s eat in here so we can watch television.”
And so it began…
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph
