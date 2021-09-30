Given all of the talk in recent days about improving infrastructure, it is disappointing to know that parts of our region are still lacking not only high-speed broadband, but also reliable cell phone service.
While there are still problem spots across the deep south counties when it comes to getting a strong cell phone signal, one surprising area of concern is a 20-mile section of U.S. Route 19-460 between Tazewell and Russell counties.
This part of Route 460 is currently 95 percent unserved with cell service, making it difficult for local companies to bring clients into their offices or send field technicians out to work sites, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The ARC announced earlier this month that it was awarding a $1 million grant to bring cellular phone service to that 20-mile stretch of the four-lane corridor. The funding award is being made possible through the ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which targets federal resources to communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries.
The grant award will allow for the construction of six new fiber-lit cell towers along the 20-mile stretch of the four-lane corridor. Once the new towers are finished, cellular service in the area will be improved. The initiative is being called the Buchanan-Tazewell Wireless Communications Job Growth Corridor Project.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., joined the ARC and Gov. Ralph Northam in announcing the local funding award.
"These funds will expand our broadband access and will help support the ongoing efforts for business and technological innovation throughout the area,” Griffith said.
"The downturn of the coal industry has impacted economies across Appalachia," ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin added. "That’s why ARC’s POWER initiative helps to leverage regional partnerships and collaborations to support efforts to create a more vibrant economic future for coal-impacted communities."
The cellular tower project for Tazewell and Russell counties is an important infrastructure upgrade. We look forward to the start of construction on the new fiber-lit cell towers along the 20-mile stretch of the four lane.
In the meantime, we urge local, state and federal officials to prioritize correcting the remaining cell phone problem areas that can still be found across the region.
