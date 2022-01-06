Well, winter has finally decided to fix its muscles. The New Year’s weekend was surprising warm and pleasant, so I was able to work on some outdoor hobbies like finishing up some walking sticks and running some outdoor chores, but then the rain started falling fast and heavy. Then I heard about a sudden change in the Monday forecast. The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning.
What was suppose to be a sunny days was promising a winter storm instead.
I had Monday off. Usually, I’m an earlier riser. I woke up about 4 a.m. and took a quick look out a window. There was snow on the roads and my balcony, but nothing overwhelming. I started hoping that the storm had bypassed us or turned out not to be as bad as promised.
Later, I rose about 8 a.m. and saw that I was wrong on both counts. The roads were covered with at least 5 inches of snow and the snow on my balcony was pretty deep, too. The winter storm warning turned out to be warranted. I did the logical thing and went back to bed.
After breakfast, I decided that I had to do some shoveling and clear off my car if I wanted to get out later or even Tuesday, since I didn’t know if another snowstorm could deliver a few more inches. I shoveled off my balcony and my neighbors’ balconies first since I think getting that weight off a second-story balcony is a good idea. Then I uncovered the stairs going to the parking lot. Yes, winter weather was definitely here.
The state Department of Highways plows were soon uncovering the roads and one of my neighbors got out his tractor, which is equipped with a plow blade, and started uncovering his parking lot and the neighboring lots. He even plowed away the snow ridge that the big plow trucks leave at intersections. I later noticed one of my neighbors, who is about my mom’s age, working on her driveway. I got my snow shovel out and helped her. Everybody was helping each other get past the storm.
I was hoping that unusually warm weather would return, but the weather service has warned us that winter could flex its muscles again tonight and deliver several more inches of snow. It could give people a chance to see the Holiday of Lights at Bluefield City Park with a snowy background. The park is scheduled to be open from 6 to 8 p.m., but how long it will stay open depends on the weather.
When winter weather threatens, I try to be home as soon as possible and stay off the roads. I still remember one winter when a storm dumped wet snow all over the region and left me stranded at the Daily Telegraph. When the snow stopped falling, I decided to try my luck and get home. I made sure my windows and lights were completely clear of snow before heading out.
Stranded cars were everywhere. I remembered everything my dad had taught me about winter driving and kept my pace slow and steady. When I went up a slope, I zig zagged a bit. I gave myself extra time to stop when necessary. I avoided suddenly lane changes. Basically, I drove according to the conditions and kept myself from thinking that I could drive the way I drive during the summer.
Finally, I reached home and got into my driveway, which was a trick thanks to the wet snow. I congratulated myself and wearily went inside.
About half an hour later, I heard the distinctive scraping of a snow plow and the jingle of tire chains. I looked out a window and saw a DOH plow clear off the roadway next to my apartment. The plow left cleared pavement behind it.
I later estimated that if I had waited about half an hour longer before heading out, the DOH would have had the roads cleared from Bluefield all the way to my home.
If a winter storm hits the region tonight, we need to remember that we can’t drive the way we drove when summer was keeping the highways and secondary roads clear and dry. We need to slow down, be patient, let the snow plows do their job and get home safely. Being home a few minutes later than usual won’t hurt anybody at all.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
