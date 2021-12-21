The winter solstice officially begins today, even if the mercury outside doesn’t reflect it. A high of about 47 degrees is expected this afternoon for the Bluefield area.
While the seasonal change will eventually herald an end to the unseasonably mild temperatures the region has been enjoying for much of December, the most pressing question at the moment is whether or not we can expect a White Christmas this year for the greater Southern West Virginia, Southwest Virginia area?
Our chances aren’t looking good.
Unless there is a dramatic change in the weather forecast over the next day or two, a white Christmas doesn’t seem likely.
According to the National Weather Service, a daytime high of 56 degrees is expected on Christmas Eve for the Bluefield area with a high of about 55 degrees anticipated for Christmas Day.
That’s too warm for snow, even with a small chance for rain in the forecast both days.
Of course a year ago, we actually had snow on the ground for Christmas Day 2020. The region also saw snow on Christmas back in 2017.
No one knows what winter will bring, but for all practical purposes we haven’t had a really bad winter here in Bluefield — at least in terms of snowfall totals — since the snowmageddon storms of 2010 and 2011.
Area residents may recall that the relentless winter of 2010/2011 — dubbed the snowmageddon by former President Barack Obama — set a modern snowfall record for Bluefield with 80 inches of snow piling up across Nature’s Air-Conditioned City during that long and difficult winter.
And the snow didn’t stop falling in 2011 until mid-March.
Of course, if you want to dig back a little further into local weather records, how can anyone who lived through the Great Blizzard of 1993 forget that major disaster.
That monster of all winter storms buried the Bluefield area under more than two feet of snow on the morning of March 13, 1993. It took us days to dig out.
No one knows what this winter will bring. October started out cold, along with the beginning of November. By late November, things started warming up, and the Bluefield area saw several days of near 60 degree readings in December.
Given our somewhat warmer than normal December, a January cool down seems almost likely at this point.
