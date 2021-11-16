Winter may be approaching, but activity along the southern West Virginia-based Hatfield-McCoy Trail system isn’t slowing down.
In fact, ATV tourists are still flocking to the region in large numbers, some now hoping to ride the trails in the colder weather and snow.
The traditional ATV ridership season along the multi-county Hatfield-McCoy Trail is measured by the number of trail passes that are sold from November to November of each year. So the final statistics for the 2021 season are due in soon.
“They’re going to be huge,” John Fekete, deputy executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, predicted earlier this month of the final 2021 ridership numbers. “We expect that it will be another record year.”
If history is any indication, new trail permit records will likely be set. In fact, ridership along the trail system has grown every year since its inception more than a decade ago.
Fekete said sales records have increased by 10 to 20 percent in recent seasons. In 2019, local businesses and outlets offering trail passes sold 56,246 permits. In 2020, sales had increased to 64,744 trail passes despite the trail system being closed for several weeks at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Once cold weather sets in, ridership levels will begin to level off for the winter. However, some visitors travel to the region when snow is in the forecast due to the allure of riding the trails in the snow.
“If the weather is decent, they will keep coming from the first part to the middle of December,” Fekete said. “You’ll get a few. In December, January and February, you get the hardcore guys and gals who love the mountains, but it’s going to slow a bit.”
With the arrival of the snow-tourism season, the ATV trails have for all practical purposes become a year-round attraction for the region.
Still we look forward to seeing the final 2021 ridership permit numbers for the traditional November to November season later this month, which will provide further insight into the trail system’s growth during the second year of the pandemic.
