Most of us develop a love for sports when we grow up playing them just for the fun of it – basketball, football or softball games – in someone’s backyard, or in a cow pasture. Didn’t matter.
Just kids having fun but learning how to play, learning the rules of the game and creating an interest and even passion.
For the really athletic kids, it meant official competitive sports, but for the rest of us, well, maybe a bench warmer. That didn’t diminish the love of the game.
My favorite sport was one I never participated in, although I would have loved to. But I had no access to dirt track race cars, so I was just a spectator.
At one time, a small dirt race track was in business off Littlesburg Road near Princeton, and that is where I saw my first car race.
Many of us who grew up around here often went there to see local guys in cars they probably worked on themselves line up and slam around the short track, dirt flying and dust covering everything. They were fearless and were motivated by a passion to compete, and win.
A water truck sprayed the track from time to time, helping keep down the dust. But those drivers didn’t care about dust.
It was quite a thrill to see the races and eventually led to a love of motorsports for me and many others I am sure. Later, I would drive down Rt. 16 from Tazewell to Rural Retreat to a dirt track there, which is still open I hear.
Of course, I also love NASCAR and look forward to going to races at short tracks like Martinsville and the larger ones like Charlotte. For those who have never been, I would recommend it, at least once, because you really have to see it in person to fully appreciate the speed, skills and teamwork. Not to mention the deafening noise, the screech of tires and the smell of rubber and gasoline.
Car racing on that level is big bucks. These race cars are high-tech and cost almost $350,000 each to build. They fly, even on a half-mile short track, hitting about 125 mph on the straightaways at Martinsville and about 190 mph at Charlotte.
With 36 cars on the track, well, it’s not always smooth sailing for the drivers.
The world of NASCAR has changed in recent years, with many of the icons who built the sport retired or passed away. It’s a sport where the combination of personality and driving style form allegiances.
Whether NASCAR, Indy Car or Formula One, it can also be a dangerous sport.
As Ernest Hemingway said, there are only three sports: mountain climbing, bullfighting and auto racing. All the rest are mere games.
That fact presented a stark reality for many of us on Feb. 18, 2001, a day that, whether you loved him or hated him, broke the hearts of countless auto racing fans because Dale Earnhardt was killed in a crash at Daytona.
My father and two brothers and I were all NASCAR fans. My father and brother Jeff loved Jeff Gordon. My brother Barry and I loved Dale Earnhardt, but we did not have anything at all against Gordon.
However, they basically hated Earnhardt, as many fans did. In fact, at any race when he was introduced, about half the fans cheered wildly and the other half booed, cursed and even gave the one-digit salute.
Yep, he was that kind of driver. His nickname was The Intimidator and his motto was, “Lead, follow or get the hell out the way.” If a driver in a slower car did not get out of his way, well, his nickname says it all. He drove a black car with the number “3” in white on each side.
So my brother and I would often hear various comments that usually ended with, “I hope somebody puts Earnhardt into the wall.” That meant wreck him, of course.
But Earnhardt fans stuck together.
My brother went to Tennessee right before New Year’s one time to get fireworks and broke down.
A guy came by, saw the number “3” Earnhardt sticker on his bumper, stopped, and basically made sure my brother got all the help he needed.
Earnhardt, who I could have easily imagined racing at Littlesburg with the same passion he had at huge racing venues, was so famous that he was invited to speak at the annual National Press Club luncheon in Washington, and he was a hit.
As one news report said, “Accustomed to hosting Heads of State, and kings and queens, members of the National Press Club may have been apprehensive about having a stock car driver as their featured speaker. Instead, they found that they had hosted the king of a reigning dynasty. The Earnhardt Dynasty.”
But on that fateful day at Daytona International Raceway, Earnhardt was killed in a crash on the last lap of the race.
My father called later that day, and he was as upset as I was, and he cried. Yes. He cried. He later told me how had no idea how much he would miss the man he loved to hate, and racing was not the same.
He was right. I don’t think it’s been the same since. The fire in the belly of drivers seemed to be extinguished for a long time.
Oddly enough, one of the drivers who has always reminded me of Earnhardt, not only in his aggressive driving and passion, but also for his no-nonsense talk and degree of booing, is Kyle Busch, who this week announced he will be driving for Richard Childress next year.
Earnhardt drove for Childress, so we will see what happens with Busch on board.
It’s all about passion. And Busch has it.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.