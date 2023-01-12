If the numbers play out right, somebody’s wallet will become extremely heavy Friday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot of more than $1.35 billion will be on the line. I’m not sure if I am ready to buy a ticket or not. Considering the odds, I have more chance of being attacked by a polar bear while walking to my car than winning the jackpot.
Like many people, I wonder what I would do if I actually won all that money, more money than I could ever hope to spend unless I bought a nuclear submarine or my own country. But what would I do?
I would probably buy the Daily Telegraph and pour insane amounts of cash into it. Our break room would become a cafeteria Congress would envy. Everyone would have a company SUV, and our photographers would be shooting pictures from a helicopter. Wait, let’s make that helicopters and a corporate jet.
I’ve had my eye on certain houses and buildings throughout the region for years, so it would be time to go real estate shopping. I’d buy up big houses featuring third floor servants quarters and endow buildings in Princeton, Bluefield, Bramwell, Matoaka, and beyond with loft apartments worthy of a New York City mogul.
I’d put buildings were structures used to exist. For instance, I might ask county commissioner Bill Archer if he could research the former opera house in Pocahontas so we could rebuild it. The old Beaver High School in Bluefield could get a new life, too. I’d turn it into apartments featuring a gym and a theater.
The next step would be a foundation for every worthy cause I could find, and I know there are a lot of worthy causes around here. Our local institutions of higher learning wouldn’t have to worry about budget issues for a long time. A lot of students wouldn’t have to worry about tuition, either.
Another fantasy foundation item would be our local clinics and health departments. If any new equipment and funding is needed, all they would have to do is ask. The same goes for our area’s libraries and school systems. Our arts community would get a boost, too, with provisions for galleries, shops and studios.
One personal thing I would do is call all my family and friends together and announce that I’m paying off all their debts. Everybody gets a new car, a new home, renovations to their present home if that’s what they would like, college anywhere for the kids, and never worry about hospital bills again.
The more cynical among us will ask what I would do for myself. What would I buy? That’s a tough question. I know I’d either build a house or renovate a nice turn-of-the-century home. A big combination library and office is in my fantasy floor plans along with a reptile room for snakes, spiders, and other creatures most folks don’t want in their homes. Just picture a green house for creepy crawlers and things that slither.
Naturally, this fantasy home’s layout has plenty of room for guests. I don’t think I would build an actual mansion because I’d feel compelled to fill it with a lot of expensive junk. But I would travel a lot. I’ve always wanted to see England, Scotland, Japan, Australia, and perhaps China. At home, I’d visit Alaska, the Grand Canyon, and any other place that strikes my interest. I could rent a big airliner and take everyone for a cross country and round the world trip. Taking my own trip into space is a possibility, too. Private space companies are still working to get off the ground, but I understand the Russians will fire you up to the International Space Station for a reasonably outrageous price.
I collect diecast planes and tanks, but what if I could buy real planes and tanks. The Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton could get a very serious boost to its collection. I’m sure there are still some World War II tanks, fighters and bombers floating around here and there.
And for a hobby, I’d open my own store or stores. Imagine an antique store specifically for guys, a “mantiques” sort of establishment. The inventory would consist of antique guns, knives, sporting gear, racing memorabilia, motorcycles, and other things you would never see in a click flick. I’d also open a book store or buy into an existing book store or stores and expand them, maybe talk to our local coffee shops about adding coffee service. I’ve always enjoyed that kind of atmosphere.
If I really wanted to get crazy, I’d buy my own Tyrannosaurus skeleton. One might fit into the Bluefield Area Arts Center’s lobby, but it could get in the way of the annual Christmas reception. Imagine having lunch under the jaw of a T-Rex. The local kids would love that! I’d have a tooth or claw set aside so they could actually touch a dinosaur bone. If I had enough money left over, I could buy a full-sized replica of a T-Rex or two for a city park. Now that would be a setting for a picnic.
Winning a big lottery would be exciting, but I doubt it will every happen. I wish the best of luck to whoever eventually wins all that money, and hope they will use their new riches to better themselves and the world around them.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
