We all heard, read and saw news items on the left’s riots in major cities such as Portland; Seattle; New York City; Chicago; Atlanta; Minneapolis; Richmond; Miami; Kenosha; and the District of Columbia during the summer of 2020.
Government buildings and private property were damaged and burned, businesses were looted and vandalized. Damages reported totaled in the billions of dollars.
The U.S. edition of The Guardian reported that “At least 11 Americans have been killed while participating in political demonstrations this year and another 14 have died in other incidents linked to political unrest, according to new data from a non-profit monitoring political unrest in the United States.”
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and his wife were threatened by a mob in Washington, DC following a visit to the White House in August, 2020, and fortunately were protected from injury by DC police.
Yet, little was done to the organizers and participants of these riots, and much of the reporting here at home was, shall we say, carefully worded. To wit: With a fire raging in a building in the background, a TV reporter termed the event “mostly peaceful,” and that was the usual coverage by the highly liberal media outlets, and was also the attitude of other liberals. Indeed, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris even bailed out rioters who were arrested.
Then this year, a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion dealing with the Roe v. Wade issue, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was leaked to Politico by someone working in the court, and published last May.
Taking from the draft opinion indicating that the court would overturn Roe, the left again rose up. Protests were organized at the homes of some of the constitutional conservatives on the court. While these protests were noisy and otherwise unpleasant, unlike the “mostly peaceful riots,” they were mostly peaceful.
However, just like the criminal behavior in the cities in 2020, protesting at the home of Supreme Court Justices is against federal law. Section 1507 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code clearly states that it is unlawful to protest near a ‘residence occupied or used by [a] judge, juror, witness, or court officer’ with the intent of influencing ‘the discharge of his duty,’ adding that anyone who ‘uses any sound-truck or similar device or resorts to any other demonstration in or near any such building or residence, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.’”
Yet, while the justices were being harassed and intimidated, federal law enforcement, the Department of Justice and the head of all of that, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, sat on their hands and did nothing. To selectively enforce federal law is not what Garland is supposed to do.
But, it gets worse. Much worse.
An armed California man was arrested in the early morning hours on June 8th outside the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He was carrying a gun, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, a screwdriver, zip ties, and other gear when he was arrested, not by federal agents protecting Kavanaugh, but by Montgomery County Police Department officers.
Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, told police that he was going to kill Kavanaugh because he was upset about the justice’s positions on Roe v. Wade and the Second Amendment.
Fortunately, while the AG and federal law enforcement were sitting on their hands, the local authorities were doing their job.
More recently, a group of protesters gathered outside an upscale DC restaurant, harassing diners, including Justice Kavanaugh, forcing him and his wife to leave via the back door.
In addition to the attorney general, other federal officials have done nothing to stop this illegal behavior and protect the justices from intimidation and potential harm.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. “I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest.” She appeared unaware that the U.S. government has a law covering this.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, threatened Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, saying they will “pay the price” for their decisions.
After the Roe decision, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in an email sent out to people, encouraged them to “RISE UP” against the “far-right extremists” of the Supreme Court.
And now there is this. Jonathan Turley, law professor at George Washington University, wrote the following on his website: “We recently discussed the Georgetown law professor who defended ‘more aggressive’ protests targeting the Supreme Court justices, but Harvard clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo wants to guarantee that ‘The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again.’ Accordingly, Caraballo is calling for people to accost them every time they are in public.’” Apparently, she does not understand how the court works.
Those on the left, whether they be elected or appointed federal officials, federal employees, biased journalists, or people trained in the law, and responsible for properly teaching students about the law, do not care about the law, or right and wrong. All they care about is getting their way, whatever methods are required to accomplish their goal.
What has happened to the concept of integrity and honor in one’s work?
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
