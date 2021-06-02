So, you want to raise taxes on cigs in Tazewell City, but not smokeless tobacco or vapes? Are you saving vape & smokeless for next year when you need more money to spend on waste that doesn’t help your voters or tax payers. If you need more, why not tax alcohol? Alcohol has destroyed more families than cigs. Alcohol has killed more young people and children than smoke. You don’t have to tax your buddies on Main St, tax the ABC stores and convenience stores that sell beer by the wheelbarrow loads, you’ll get more money.
No, your tax won’t affect me, I’m just speaking for my community. Oh! but isn’t that what our supervisor is supposed to do?
If you neglect alcohol, raise it on all tobacco, smokeless and vapes. If this tax is just on cigs, I will encourage the citizens of Tazewell City to vote out the tax and spend party in Tazewell City. We have had enough tax and spend with nothing to help the citizens. We don’t even have cell signal in a lot of the county; but wait, we can’t afford that until we build more trails for the ATV tourist from out of state. I’m all for the trails and tourism, after our needs are met.
Another tax could be put on sporting events. Add a tax on the tickets at the gate. That way everyone can pay Their Fair Share. WOW where did I hear that?
Why don’t you just wait and tax the pot that your tax and spend governor is passing in July? Maybe you already have plans for that.
Just saying Tazewell County.
Remove Tax and Spend Party.
Anthony Williams, Bluefield, Va.
