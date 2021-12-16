I’ve seen some surprising things coming down the local railroad tracks. Years ago, I saw locomotives moving flatbed cars loaded with Humvees painted desert brown. That was pretty surprising because I wasn’t expecting military hardware to come through this region.
An even bigger surprise greeted me outside the Daily Telegraph last week when I went outside for some air. I heard diesels rumbling and looked up to the railroad tracks running right alongside our building. It’s not unusual to feel those engines passing by us at night.
When I looked up, I saw tank. and I don’t mean tanker cars. I mean big main battle tanks, probably an Abrahams M1A2. I didn’t have long to count, but I think there were three or four of them going down the track. It took two locomotives – usually enough to move a standard number of freight cars, far as I can tell – to move those machines. An Abrahams weighs around 70 tons.
Why were tanks going through southern West Virginia? I understand that they were in route to a maintenance facility down in Georgia or some other state. That’s a long way to take any vehicle for a tune up.
Bluefield’s former city manager, Dane Rideout, was interested in seeing such a repair facility come to southern West Virginia. Why haul those huge tanks and other military vehicles hundreds of miles when the work could be done here?
Both West Virginia and southwest Virginia would be good places for such repair and maintenance depots. A lot of veterans come to the region either because they grew up here or they decided that it was a good place to retire.
I think servicing military aircraft here would work, too. One day last year, I heard what I assumed was a helicopter. I glanced up, and there was one of those tilt-rotor Osprey transports flying over Princeton. and years ago in Tazewell County, I was on my way to an interview in Claypool Hill when I suddenly heard a jet engine and looked off to my left. An F-16 fighter was roaring down a valley. and there was the time when I saw what I swear was an F-14 Tomcat passing over Wythe County.
The most memorable encounter I had was almost 30 years ago when my parents were still living in Kanawha County. I had just started at the Daily Telegraph, but I tried to visit them about every other weekend. On that particular weekend, the sky was clear when I drove down Interstate 77. I was in the vicinity of Chelyan when I got a big surprise.
Suddenly, without a sound I could hear, two jet fighters came out of the Kanawha Valley and shot right over me. I’m not sure what type they were, but I think they were using my car for target practice. It all happened so fast, I didn’t even have time to be startled.
Air Force jets sometimes use the region for training. Last year, I did a story about Athens residents spotting what appeared to be a C-17 cargo plane going over Mercer County. Rideout, who is also a pilot and a retired U.S. Army Colonel, said seeing aircraft like a C-17 in Mercer County’s skies isn’t too unusual. Pilots come here for training on mountainous flying.
The region’s mountainous terrain offers good training areas for military pilots, especially for low-leveling flying and “nap-of-the-earth,” flying which is done to avoid detection, he said then. There are also times when special operations forces have used Bluefield and the surrounding area for training.
This region is being used for training already, so there’s no reason it can’t serve the military in other ways. Maintenance of military equipment and even more training could be done here. It’s still an interesting option that’s worth exploring for the future.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
