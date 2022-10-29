I believe in the power of one vote.
It may be viewed as a somewhat naive conviction given the tumultuous climate of the past few years, but I do think Americans overall are honest and true to our core principles of democracy.
I believe that despite claims of tampering and ballot stuffing, most of those who reside in the U.S. — West Coast or East, North or South — want the honest-to-God winning candidate to be declared the victor.
I believe that even if one’s chosen candidate is not elected, it is still a win for the Red, White and Blue because our electoral process allows us to cast a ballot.
•••
I believe that school board races are just as important as those for U.S. Senate, and that county commissioners and municipal board members should be held to a standard as high as those running for Statehouse seats.
Local elections can influence our lives much more than a stalemate of power in Washington D.C. We all want to vote for president, but how many know the candidates for state House of Delegate seats?
Do you want to buy booze on Sunday?
Pay for a car inspection every year?
Hunt for deer after church?
Or, heaven forbid, pay even more to drive on the 88-mile West Virginia Turnpike?
Whether you are pro or con on any of these issues, it is the state reps who will be casting votes to decide what you can — or can not — do.
How many know the candidates on the ballot?
•••
I believe that registering to vote is a sacred privilege, and the opportunity to cast that vote should never be taken lightly.
I believe in reading newspaper stories that outline each candidates’ positions and stances, and I believe in listening to debates to gain greater insight and understanding.
I believe in shaking hands at county fairs and festivals, and face-to-face chats carrying more weight than a plethora of roadside signs.
A billboard means nothing to me.
Tell me who you are, what you think and why you are running.
And, oh yes, if you are campaigning for office I will stalk your social media accounts in an effort to discern the true person behind the go-to-the-polls promises.
I am a journalist.
I have trust issues.
•••
I believe in the power of persuasion.
Folks may lean left or right, but I believe that we should listen to those on the other side of the aisle and gain perspective on differing opinions.
Why must it be all Democrat or all Republican?
Why can’t we listen to both sides and, perhaps, acknowledge that someone with a different letter on his or her voter registration card might have a good idea?
Why can’t we come together instead of tearing each other up day in and day out in an effort to reach the top of the political heap?
•••
I believe discussion is more productive than discourse.
I don’t want anger or pent-up frustrations spouted at me during a Sunday dinner or impromptu chat at the post office.
I also don’t want unsolicited commentary in the grocery store check-out aisle or while grabbing a cup of coffee at the local fast-food restaurant.
And, perhaps most importantly, I don’t want talking heads from so-called “news shows” that are politically driven telling me how I should think.
This goes for those that are Democratic and Republican.
Give me the facts, and let me make my own choices.
•••
I believe America can be better than her current state.
I believe there is a chance to let go of the anger and frustration and partisan hostility and go back to the days when we were one country — greatly united — yet with differing opinions.
I believe in flags, apple pie, pick-up trucks and a solidarity among blue-collar and white-collar to give those down-on-their luck a hand up.
I believe in a united nation.
I don’t believe in hatred.
I believe in the power of one vote.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.