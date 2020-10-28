Who needs Halloween when we have been wearing masks in public since early June?
I mean, for those of us who are wearing our masks correctly, we already have both our mouth and noses covered. Some people even have masks that are decorated with various designs, logos and other colorful illustrations.
Wearing a mask isn’t exactly the same as a Halloween costume, but it is close. And for the most part, you can’t really see the faces of people who are wearing masks. The same can be said for a good Halloween costume that comes complete with a mask or some type of facial covering.
In case you didn’t already realize it, Halloween is now only three days away. And it’s hitting on a Saturday this year during a global pandemic. And in a year where everything that could possibly go wrong has gone wrong.
So should we really observe or celebrate Halloween this year?
Well, I guess the question to ask yourself is do you really want your child traveling from door-to-door in unknown neighborhoods while a highly contagious virus continues to haunt us?
Just think about it. A few months ago, back in April, we all thought this whole pandemic thing would be over with come Memorial Day. But once Memorial Day weekend arrived, the virus was still here, and matters were only made worse when area residents traveled to known virus hotspots like Myrtle Beach, S.C. In doing so, they brought the virus back home with them to southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, which contributed to a summer surge of the virus locally.
So, we then all thought that the pandemic would be over — and that the region that is often referred to as Four Seasons Country — would be back to normal by the time the Fourth of July rolled around. Well guess what? The Fourth arrived and the coronavirus pandemic was still raging in the region, as our death toll from the pandemic also continued to climb.
OK. So then we thought this whole headache might be over with come Labor Day. Well, the last big weekend of summer arrived, and the virus was still jumping back and forth from one person to the next. At that point, our expectations of a pandemic-free Halloween were all but diminished.
So here we are. Halloween 2020 and the pandemic is still raging. The virus death toll in Mercer County currently stands at 32, which is the highest in our region. Another five people have died in Bland County, and eight virus deaths have been reported in Monroe County. Two deaths have occurred in Tazewell County, along with another two virus-related deaths in Buchanan County.
Every life that is lost as a result of this pandemic is a tragedy.
At this point, it doesn’t appear that the pandemic is going to be over until next spring or summer at the earliest. And a lot could depend upon how quickly a vaccine is available, and how many Americans actually agree to take it. What we do know is that the virus is still present in our community, and that community spread is still occurring. So that does make Halloween, and large-scale indoor gatherings, a little more difficult this year.
I would hope that parents across the region would exercise a little bit of caution Saturday in terms of Halloween, and what they allow their children to do.
You would hope that indoor costume parties, large indoor gatherings and related things of that nature would be canceled. It probably isn’t a good idea for large groups of people to be together outside as well for a prolonged period of time. And that would include trick-or-treaters.
I know we are all tired of the pandemic, and the whole idea of social distancing and wearing masks. But until the pandemic is over, nothing is going to change. We are probably in this for the long haul, as was the case with the pandemic of 1918, which continued well into the summer of 1919.
Another nine months of the coronavirus pandemic? Now that’s a scary thought, just in time for Halloween.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.