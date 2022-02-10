Whenever I hike, I try to keep a wadded-up shopping bag in one of my pockets so I can pick up any trash I see along the trail. Lately, I haven’t seen much trash. I suspect that not as many people hike during the winter months, so there are fewer chances for littering along the trails.
Things are different during the spring and summer. I often fill up a shopping bag without any trouble. The unwanted haul usually includes soda bottles, energy drink bottles, snack bags and wrappers, aluminum cans and garbage like that. Loaded bags go into the nearest trash can.
I’ve lost track of how much trash I’ve picked up at our local parks. In almost every instance, I find a garbage can near the spot where I found accumulations of trash. These spots range from picnic tables to places where somebody sat down to fish. Why is cleaning up trash and taking about a dozen or so steps to dump it into a convenient trash barrel such as big inconvenience? I put it down to laziness.
There seems to be this attitude among many people that tossing an empty bottle or can into the brush or just leaving trash along a lake or stream is acceptable. Well, I’ve seen places where the attitudes about littering and illegal dumping are very different.
For instance, my nephews A.J. and Alex attended Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. I visited the area for the first time several years ago when A.J. graduated. This was pre-pandemic, so thousands of folks were there.
I was amazed by what I saw. We drove along streams and I didn’t see one old tire, any old appliances or garbage bags; in fact, I didn’t see any litter at all. I asked A.J. about this phenomena.
He told me about a beer party some of his friends had along a local river. They partied, dropped emptied beer cans and had a good time overall. Then something remarkable happened when the party wound down. A couple of trash bags were opened up, everyone joined in to help, and within a few minutes all of the trash had been bagged. The loaded bags left with the partygoers.
“That’s what they do around here,” A.J. told me matter-of-factly.
It seems that disposing of trash the right way is part of the Boone area’s culture. I visited the city and a business district, and I still didn’t see any litter.
Every time I think about what I saw around Boone, I wonder why that attitude about littering can’t happen here. In past stories about illegal dumps, I’m told that the practice goes back to when public landfills and regular trash collection were unavailable. People in remote communities would dump their household refuse at pits or heaps called middens. Well, it seems that practice goes on to this day. There are people who think they shouldn’t have to haul their trash to a landfill even if there’s a free day to do it. I know there are long lines at the Mercer County Landfill whenever a free day’s on the calendar, so not everybody uses illegal dumping.
This year, the Love Where You Live, Keep Mercer Clean Campaign starts March 20 and continues until April 30. Volunteers will be clearing litter from roadsides, and dumpsters will be placed every Saturday at an area school so residents can dispose of trash for free.
The annual effort helps to beautify the county, but there’s an education component to Keep Mercer Clean, too. Convincing people not to litter and not to use illegal dumps would go a very long way toward getting the area’s trash problem under control.
Why is cleaning up important? Mercer County and the surrounding area is still getting plenty of visitors thanks to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and other attractions. Tourists don’t drive hundreds of miles to see somebody’s old mattress or old tires along the trails. They come to see natural beauty in a place where people love where they live and work to keep it clean.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.