I’m disgusted when I see trash along our roadways, but I was reminded this week that there are hundreds of pounds of disgust all along our roads.
Love Where You Live: Keep Mercer Clean is underway this year, so members of the Mercer County Commission were doing their part and picking up trash Monday along Courthouse Road. I visited them to get some photos and talk for a few minutes. At that point, they were halfway through with the cleaning, and Litter Control Officer Josh Parks estimated that they had collected about 300 pounds of trash at that point.
Courthouse Road isn’t that long, but hundreds of pounds of trash was being picked up. I looked over an embankment and saw scraps of paper, milk jugs and assorted bottles and cans. I’m sure all of it had been tossed from passing cars and trucks.
This year, Keep Mercer Clean volunteers are finding everything from pairs of shoes to dirty diapers. Some of these shoes look perfectly good. and the dirty diapers are an extra level of disgusting.
I always ask myself this time of year why people can’t hang onto their trash until they get to a trash can. Why is disposing of trash properly such a huge inconvenience? When I buy a cup of coffee or eat a snack, I hang on to them until I reach a rest stop or a convenience store. Then I simply chuck them into the trash cans that are always available. Those bits of litter don’t take up room and dropping them into a trash can takes very little effort. Part of Keep Mercer Clean is to work on these attitudes concerning litter.
Apparently, there are people who think that dropping their litter into a trash can is too inconvenient. Tossing it out the window as they drive down the road is much easier.
Part of the challenge is bigger than bottles, fast food wrappers and coffee cups. I’ve seen furniture left along the side of the road and washing machines that were shoved over embankments.
Besides furniture and appliances, I’ve seen a lot of tires. One illegal dump along Route 52 near McDowell County had about 3,000 tires in it. Parks said there is free tire disposal at the Mercer County Landfill, so he didn’t understand why tire dumps are common. I tend to think that, again, there are people who think this is too inconvenient even if it’s free.
In my travels, I’ve learned that other regions have a different attitude when it comes to littering and dumping. My nephews A.J. and Alex attended Appalachian State in Boone, N.C. I saw a different mindset about littering when I traveled to Boone for A.J.’s graduation.
I wasn’t driving while my family traveled around Boone, so I was able to take a good look at the roadways and look down embankments at the local waterways.
Scanning the area, I didn’t see one tire. I didn’t see any litter along the roads or washed along the riverbanks. I kept searching and I kept failing to see any trash.
I asked A.J. about this lack of litter, and he replied that people around Boone just didn’t do it. He knew about a beer party some classmates had along a local creek. They dropped cans and bottles as they emptied them.
When it was time to leave, they got out a couple of trash bags, collected all those bottles and cans, and then took the filled bags with them. The process took a couple of minutes.
“That’s just what they do here,” A.J. said.
I’m hoping for the day when annual Keep Mercer Clean campaigns won’t be necessary simply because people don’t litter and don’t dump their junk illegally. Changes in attitude will go a long way towards cleaning up our region and demonstrating our pride in its beauty.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.