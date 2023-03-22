Dear Editor,
To some, it seems almost inconceivable that we are still bombarded with encouragement, by various medical and opinion providers, to get yet another Covid shot. Even our local and state “talk show” personalities and politicians urge us to get another booster. Admittedly, the great vaccine providers must have huge stores of “vaccine” to dispose of. Government seems anxious to help them by paying our tax dollars to provide these, as well as “test kits” that provide questionable results, regarding an illness with no treatment recognized to be more helpful than harmful. These services are often “free” to anyone susceptible to their advice. And who could question our government experts?
It may be a few more years before facts surrounding this horrendous scam on humanity are clearly and convincingly revealed in detail. However, enough information has emerged already to convince those paying attention that we have been and continue to be “taken in”.
Just as this is an opinion, those who wish to continue believing that there is an ongoing “pandemic, and advice concerning it, are free to do so. That is why we still have a somewhat Free Press in this country.
Sincerely,
Stephen DeGray
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.