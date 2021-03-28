A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about retired West Virginia State Police Trooper Mike Crowder being appointed to a vacant Mercer County magistrate seat:
• Excellent choice! Congratulations sir! — Jackie M.
• Congratulations Mike Crowder, very proud of you — Brent C.
• Congratulations sir, you will do a great job — Diane D.
• Happy about this! — Angela G.
• Great choice — Dorothy F.
On a story about a state investigation into unreported COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State:
• Keep this up and (you are) gonna catch up with old Cuomo — Larry T.
• That’s odd because a year ago if you had a runny nose and died you had COVID. Some states were even reporting accident and suicides as COVID related if the person had COVID no matter what the cause of death, now we’re hiding it — Gary S.
• Too soon to reopen, Big Jim — Coty H.
On a story about the start of pothole patching in the region:
• It isn’t just Lorton Lick Road, drive from Montcalm to Matoaka on Route 71, they patched it last year and the patching didn’t last six months. The road needs to be re-paved not patched, but I guess if the tourists doesn’t travel it then it won’t be done — Ruth W.
• What about Rock? It is far worse than Lorton Lick or Montcalm — Janie L.
• Stop filling holes and fix the roads like subcontractors did in Kegley to Matoaka — Diane DeH.
• Part of Pinnacle Mountain is bad, too. — Lansing H.
On a story about photos being released of one of President Joe Biden’s migrant detention facilities:
• This went on under Obama, Trump, and is going on with Biden too. It’s wrong regardless — Keri B.
• He’s doing what he can to fix this disgusting mess that Trump caused — Coty H.
• This didn’t just become a problem under the Biden Administration! It’s been a problem for years! These people need help no matter how you look at it — Michelle W.
• Free bus ride home for those illegal entrants. We’ll call you to hand out more charity when our vets are all taken care of. Important word — illegal — Mark D.
• This is inhumane. It was inhumane under Bush, Obama, Trump and now Biden — Matt McC.
On a story about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowing a vote will be held on gun control in the U.S. Senate after the latest mass shooting incident:
• Does he not understand that the problem is the human heart and not guns. Get ready to defend your Second Amendment! — Claudine M.
• I will keep mine. Come get it — Jimmy B.
• Will not happen! Americans have had enough of the useless politicians in both houses of Congress. Term limits must be passed to take away decades of abuse by long-term politicians. Unfortunately how can that be accomplished when the Congress is run by these criminals — Taylor S.
On a story about the Whistlepigs being unveiled as the new name for Princeton’s Appalachian League team:
• I love it! I will certainly be supporting them! Way to honor a local animal — Rachel S.
• Anyone complaining needs to understand the team name aspect of Minor League Baseball. This isn’t a bad thing. Many minor league teams have unique names. The flying squirrels, the rock hounds, rivercats, yard goats and even trash pandas. There are many fun, unique names out there. It’s a tradition in Minor League Baseball. This will be something unique and will stand out — Danny M.
• Pretty cool name. Lots of minor teams have crazy names — Tyson G.
• You can’t make this stuff up. LOL — Dave B.
• Why can’t they vote on a name instead of letting a few people decide. LOL is all I can say — Gary B.
• Uh, what on Earth and why?!! That’s the most ridiculous name they could’ve picked! ... — ChrisandSandra R.
