I have never, and will never, feel somehow inferior about being a West Virginia native.
In fact, it’s just the opposite. I have always felt proud about my heritage, even during those many times in my life as I traveled and lived in other places that I saw and heard negativity and the stereotypical jokes and jabs about the Mountain State and its hillbillies.
One of the most blatant examples of stereotyping happened when I lived here years ago, and from a man who is now my friend but at the time was visiting his girlfriend who lived here. He was from New York and had never been to the Appalachians.
From the moment he stepped off the plane in Bluefield, he was obviously a bit uncomfortable, like he had no idea what to expect. He really thought the people would be backward and a bit dangerous for anyone with a different accent.
We were going on a weekend backpacking trip during the visit and that was something he had never done before, providing another layer of discomfort for him.
As we all talked, rode around and met people, he relaxed somewhat and was impressed by what he generally experienced. People here seemed to be mostly normal, he said in a rather diplomatic way. Yep, I told him, hillbillies do many of the same things you do, and, believe it or not, can be just as sophisticated.
He had trouble believing it, I think, because he did have an air of being a New Yorker and, you know the old saying, if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. So I asked him, “Do you think you could make it in West Virginia?” After all, his girlfriend was a New Yorker and she had made it in Bluefield.
He never answered the question.
When we began the backpacking trip it was obvious he had a lot to learn, including knowing how to even put on a backpack. His lack of skills in the woods, skills not necessarily exclusive to mountain people, was striking. He clearly had a lot to learn about living in the mountains.
A couple of years after his visit, a friend and I visited him and his girlfriend, who by then had moved back to the New York City area. We arrived early on Friday and had time to drive into Manhattan and take a ferry to visit Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.
Parking, of course, is a nightmare, but I finally managed to find a spot in Lower Manhattan by basically bullying my way through and around traffic. Aggressive driving is essential there, as it is negotiating the winding, narrow roads here while balancing safety and speed.
When leaving, I had to again bully my way back into traffic by basically wedging the front left quarter panel of my car where there was barely enough space between two cars in a very slow-moving line of traffic.
We exited Holland Tunnel and made it to their nearby house in New Jersey on time. When I told him what had happened he didn’t believe me. He simply could not accept the fact that a mountaineer could manage to drive into Manhattan, find his way around, do what he wanted and then leave without a problem.
The next day we planned a trip to Hoboken to take the Staten Island ferry. Since others were with us we took two cars. And he said, with a sly grin on his face, “Just follow me.” The man tried every way you can imagine to lose me, determined to show me how a “real” New Yorker can drive.
Of course, he had no idea how a “real” hillbilly can drive and he did not lose me. I stuck to his bumper like glue.
In the end, it was obvious he had been rather arrogant about the idea of New Yorkers being a “cut or two above” everyone else and admitted as much, although rather reluctantly. And he was taken aback when I told him I have known some very arrogant hillbillies who were convinced anyone from New York City didn’t know squat about anything of any importance.
People everywhere are generally alike. It’s not a matter of superiority or inferiority. It’s a matter of adapting to a particular environment, and adaptation is something all humans have in common.
Otherwise, I’m not sure many of us would survive our kids’ teenage years.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
