Due to the 2020 Census, delegate district lines have changed in many West Virginia counties, including Mercer. As a result, voting precincts also have changed for some area residents.
If your precinct has changed, you will receive a new card in the mail, according to Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye. You can also call the county clerk’s office at 304-487-8338 or 8339 if you have questions about where you will be voting during the May 10 primary.
Furthermore, area residents with internet access also can now check out a new interactive map that will help them to identify the new voting districts and precincts for the upcoming May primary, as well as the general election later this November.
The interactive map was released last week by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. It provides a statewide view of the new county magisterial and precinct districts ahead of the May 10th primary election. It is enabled with the use of GIS technology and is a result of collaboration between the state’s 55 counties, their GIS mapping offices and vendors, and the WVU GIS Technical Center.
According to Warner, voters simply enter their home address in the website search bar and their district and precinct information will appear on the screen. It can be accessed at www.mapwv.gov/vote/ or by visiting GoVoteWV.com.
West Virginia’s primary election is now less than two months away. So it is important for everyone to know where they will be voting on May 10. The same for the Nov. 8 general election when control of the U.S. Congress will once again be up for grabs.
Keep an eye on your mail, and don’t disregard any letters from the county clerk’s office or the secretary of state’s office regarding voting precinct changes. If you have internet access, check out the new interactive map to make sure your voting precinct hasn’t changed.
Above all be prepared to vote this May and November. If your voting precinct has changed, educate yourself now on where you will be casting a ballot come May 10 and Nov. 8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.