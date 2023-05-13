I get it now, Granny.
Many minutes, if not cumulative hours, of my growing-up years were spent looking for Grandma’s cane.
The unintentional hide-and-seek challenge would usually commence after Grandma realized she was balancing on countertops while cooking in the kitchen instead of her well-worn sidekick.
“Oh no!” she would wail, her eyes darting about the room. “Where’s my cane?”
And thus began the search for the missing metal walking stick.
•••
Grandma broke her hip for the first time in the early 1980s. It happened on a Friday night after she had spent the evening playing Bingo with family friends at the local volunteer fire department.
It should be noted that Granny loved her Bingo, but it was a pastime that also brought worry.
Grandma believed in the Bible and abiding by the word of God.
Bingo was a game of chance — gambling.
And, the Good Book told us, gambling was a sin.
I tried to persuade Granny that, in light of all the world’s troubles, God probably would not kick her out of the Pearly Gates because she participated in an activity that ultimately benefitted a community service agency.
She was not convinced.
•••
The winter storm arrived mid-way through Bingo night. We were not worried. Granny had traveled to the fire station with family friends who drove a four-wheel drive.
All was well until later in the evening when Grandma arrived back home. Disembarking from the vehicle she slipped on the ice-covered driveway and went tumbling down.
To this day, I remember her scream when she hit the asphalt and the pain that emanated from her face.
•••
There are times when we follow in the footsteps of our older relatives.
Other times we tumble.
A couple of months ago I was treated for a medical condition at a large, out-of-state, university hospital.
The issue was massive amounts of fluid in my lungs that made it very hard to breathe. I quickly learned that’s important when attempting to carry out daily activities like, you know, walking and talking.
The physicians, however, were able to diagnose the problem, perform necessary procedures and get me on a treatment plan for the future.
All was good until the night before discharge.
Alone in my room — and feeling much better — I decided to take a bathroom break and pack a few items in my bag in preparation for my personal D-Day. It didn’t go as planned.
A few steps.
A slip.
A fall.
And a break.
In an instant, I was on the floor in agony — like Granny on the driveway so many years ago.
•••
Granny’s winter storm tumble was the first of several hip breaks. The cane was later replaced by a walker and, ultimately, a wheelchair.
Despite the mishaps, Granny did her best to remain positive — laughing, smiling and hugging loved ones until her final days.
Eventually, the stories of her elusive cane became a part of family lore.
•••
I often wondered how Grandma could lose her cane when she needed it to walk.
After several weeks of limited mobility, I have learned the secret is furniture, countertops and walls that can provide balance.
I was fortunate to move from wheelchair to walker to cane fairly quickly, but I still need assistance with mobility and will for some time.
Like Granny, I have been blessed with family and friends providing support during my recuperation. The husband gets special props for being by my side, day and night.
He also gets appreciation for finding my cane — in the bedroom, bathroom or living room — every time I misplace it.
With hope, this chapter of my life will soon be a memory I can laugh about.
Until then, the familiar words of “Where’s my cane?” will continue to echo through out home.
Yes Granny, I do get it now.
