Should a wife, or girlfriend, routinely “pick up” after the man in their lives?
That may mean clothing thrown carelessly around or leaving a mess in the kitchen or not cleaning up after themselves in the living room after watching TV.
This topic of conversation often comes up, and I wonder sometimes just how big a problem it is, or maybe isn’t.
I remember many of my aunts and other women of the time who sort of felt obligated to “take care” of their husbands because they did not work outside the home.
But taking that too far always bothered me because I thought it was disrespectful.
Laundry, cooking, housecleaning, okay, yes, routine things like that seemed reasonable.
But not doing simple things for yourself and creating an unnecessary chore for another person, well, good gosh. How long does it take to put clothing in a laundry basket or wash a dish or two, or even pick them up and put them in the sink?
I had an aunt who waited on her husband and children “hand and foot,” as they say, and I just didn’t understand it.
Of course, during those days the old adage about children should be seen and not heard was actually true. I knew to be careful what I said, respect my elders and, gosh, never say anything or ask any question that could in any way be interpreted as a criticism or sassiness.
So I said nothing about my concern and thought that maybe I was the one who had the wrong perspective.
Yet my curiosity continued about why she was, in essence, a maid. From what I heard other family members say, she seemed to think that, well, it was her job, and I guess to a great extent it was.
But what also bothered me was the fact her husband seemed to have no desire at all to do much of anything for himself, perfectly content to sit and give orders.
He would stretch back in his easy chair watching TV and holler at her to bring him a glass of water or a sandwich or whatever.
He also threw his clothes on the floor of the bedroom for her to pick up. And she did.
Kids naturally model their behaviors and attitudes after their parents, so they did the same thing.
I simply cannot imagine allowing someone to wait on me to that extent, even if they wanted to.
Seriously, man. If you want a maid, hire one.
So here’s my question: Where do you draw the line?
If your loved one walks into the house, takes off a coat and just tosses it anywhere rather than put it on a rack, or takes off his socks and leaves them on the floor, do you mind picking up after him?
How far will you go?
Believe it or not, I still see that type of behavior from men on occasion, even when their wives have careers and work.
Maybe I’m wrong, but to me it’s a matter of respect, which, you would think, goes hand-in-hand with love.
If I do something that I know will unnecessarily create extra work for my wife/girlfriend then I am basically disregarding the value of her time and effort. When you love and respect someone, you do just the opposite.
Don’t get me wrong. It’s great to do things for others, even sometimes when they can do it themselves. But the courtesy and concern must be reciprocated, and if done out of love, it will be.
But I have no doubt such disrespect when it’s one-sided gradually helps dismantle a relationship.
I am not always the neatest guy and I don’t mind a bit of clutter, but I can’t imagine ever tossing clothing on the floor for someone else to pick up, and I prefer to clean up my own messes.
If a husband or boyfriend, or even children, expect to be “picked up after” all the time, my friend Tresa Hughes probably has the best solution to the problem.
Whatever is left on the floor goes into the trash.
“I figure that if you throw something, or leave something, on the floor, you don’t want it,” she said. “So it goes in the trash, and that includes toys.”
Does it work?
“Yeah, they learn pretty quick,” she says with a smile.
Charles Boothe is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com
