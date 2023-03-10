Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. High 49F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.