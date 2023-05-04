Several days ago, SpaceX had a test launch of its huge Starship rocket. It got off the pad, but it blew up – well, I think it was a self destruct – a couple of minutes later. Billionaire Elon Musk declared the test a “success.”
Musk hopes rockets like Starship will eventually take astronauts to the moon and even to the planet Mars.
The history of space travel is full of rockets that either blew up on the launch pad, blew up after being launched or just plain fizzled and sat there. Sometimes these launches end in tragedy like the Challenger shuttle disaster, but space flight has continued.
Failures and assorted setbacks are inevitable as humans learn how to successfully pull off a feat that’s inherently complicated and definitely dangerous.
When astronaut John Glenn made his historic trip into orbit, just getting into that little Mercury space capsule perched on top of a rocket that had a reputation for blowing up was an act of heroism all by itself.
A smaller version of the SpaceX test was conducted multiple times Monday when McDowel County middle school students went to a practice field near Mount View High School in Welch and launched a series of homemade rockets. Most of them went skyward with a hiss and disappeared into the overcast sky.
Some had some trouble on the launch pad, but that’s a problem both NASA and SpaceX engineers have dealt with, too.
When you’re learning to build rockets and get them launched, there are going to be setbacks.
The students are in a STEM program — that stands for Science Technology Engineering and Math — that encourages them to consider careers in those fields. Science, technology, engineering and math are the essentials which helped create the cellphones teens and older folks stay glued to every day.
Without STEM, kids would still be using pens and paper to write notes to each other. Back in the dark ages before the internet, girls at my high school classes spent much of their time writing detailed letters to each other and passing them around.
Those girls weren’t any different from the ones roaming our schools today.
They just didn’t have cellphones.
I wish those students in McDowell County well. Years ago I wondered about becoming a scientist, but I just couldn’t hack the math. I still count on my hands and can’t do calculations in my head. Some minds have trouble thinking in terms of numbers, and I’m one of them.
I don’t know if any of those students are better than me when it comes to math, but if they are better, I urge them to take full advantage of that skill.
Building rockets and launching them was done with help from Cummings Aerospace, a company in Alabama.
It’s an example of the sort of employer needing applicants who excelled at STEM when they were in school. Social media influencers need not apply. Companies need people who know not only how to dream about new technology, but know how to design and build it, too.
How do computers and cellphones really work? I tell myself it’s magic and save my brain from overexertion. Students embracing STEM learn how the magic really works.
Science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke once said that “any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”
Yes, kids at a certain fictional school for magic learned how to ride on broomsticks and use magic wands, but they had to use owls if they wanted to send messages.
Their magic was poor stuff compared to rockets, computers and other technology STEM students are learning to embrace and use.
STEM students are tomorrow’s true magicians.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
