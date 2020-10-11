The first joke I learned as a young child is perhaps the corniest of them all.
What’s black, white and read all over? The answer, of course, is a newspaper.
As a Word Nerd in training, I was proud to have grasped the play between “red” and “read.” But I was also an early fan of newspapers.
•••
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph was a family friend. It joined us at our breakfast table each morning.
The front page was devoured, and then discussed, by my parents and grandparents. The sports section was handed around to those with an interest, while my grandfather read every word on the opinion page.
Meanwhile, I would grab the comics, and catch up on the antics of Beetle Bailey and Dagwood.
It was a much simpler time — no cellphones, no computers, no Internet, no Facebook. But we didn’t need those things.
The newspaper kept us in touch with our community via ink on sheets of newsprint.
•••
In those early days I never dreamed that I would become a newspaperwoman — although women were certainly beginning to make their mark in the profession.
The late, great Barbara Hawkins was a force in politics and news, and editorial clerk Sue Richmond was editorial glue who also had a prominent hand in training up-and-coming reporters over a period of more than five decades.
I was fortunate to learn from both these women.
The changing force in my life, however, was the late Daily Telegraph Executive Editor Tom Colley.
He took a chance on a clueless college graduate and invested his time in training. My veins have since run black with ink.
•••
A week and a half ago I received incredible news.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph — our sassy and scrappy paper located deep in the heart of the Appalachian Coalfields — was named Newspaper of the Year by the West Virginia Press Association.
It was our first time winning this honor, which is based on the highest number of points from editorial and advertising contests.
I will admit to “woohooing” — a lot. But I am beyond proud of our dedicated team of journalists.
•••
Local newspapering is not an easy task.
I write this not for kudos, but to give praise to those who give their all to report the news morning and night, on weekdays and weekends and holidays.
Our news crew is a family. And each day I give thanks for being on a team with Charles, Andy, George, Greg, Barbara, Ginger, Charlie, Jess, Emily, James, Kilie and Eric.
Each of them could have chosen easier careers — those in which 9 to 5 is the norm and Christmas Eve is spent around a tree instead of hunkered in the newsroom bullpen.
But, it’s that pesky ink that has gotten in our way.
The ink that rallies us when waiting at crime scenes, and motivates us when pushing pages on deadline.
When news happens we are there.
Why would we want to be anywhere else?
•••
In writing this I would be remiss in not mentioning the incredible newspapers located across West Virginia.
Some are large, some small, but all have committed journalists who work tirelessly to bring news to their communities.
And it is certainly the work of these journos who pushed us to do better and be better.
I am thankful and appreciative of their talents and skill.
•••
Times have changed much since I read the funnies at the childhood breakfast table.
Our newspaper is in print and online, with a full PDF e-edition. One doesn’t have to wait until morning to know the news, we send it out as it happens via text and social media blasts.
Yet, for the old-school folks, there remains the smell of newsprint in the mornings.
Another thing that has not changed is the need for support from out community.
What’s black and white and read all over?
With hope, it’s your Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
