A text arriving past 10 p.m. in the evening is usually never a good thing — especially when it’s from a local law enforcement officer.
It typically indicates a crime has occurred. A serious one.
Think murder or armed robbery or other terrible act.
A late-night message is often also a sign that one or more suspects — in whatever the illegal act — may be on the lam.
They’re looking for someone. And they need the public’s help.
•••
When my phone dinged at 10:11 p.m. Monday night with a text and email from McDowell County Sheriff James “Boomer” Muncy, I knew it would not be good.
It wasn’t.
There had been a homicide in McDowell and two suspects were being sought.
Murder warrants for the man and woman had already been obtained. That’s significant. It means there’s not just a hunch the two committed the crime, but enough probably cause to arrest them.
•••
The hour between 10 and 11 p.m. is when we are “putting the paper to bed.” It’s newspaper lingo for finishing up pages and transmitting them to the press room for printing.
Our news pages generally clear first, with sports following. Sports is last because, well, it’s sports. Industry-wide this department has a reputation for pushing deadlines to the last minute.
I don’t judge them. Our copy editors will confirm that I am notorious for this as well.
This particular Monday was a little slow on breaking news, thus stories had been filed early. I knew our copy editor James Trent had likely already left the office and was at his home a good half hour or more from the paper.
I called Sports Editor George Thwaites and asked how quickly he could finish his pages.
“I’m going to need you to remake A-1,” I explained.
He was surprised, but responded that he would clear his pages and get to work on the front.
•••
Movies of old that focused on newspapering would sometimes have dramatic scenes of editors or reporters yelling, “Stop the presses.”
In reality, it’s not that exciting.
I quickly placed a call to our Production Chief Sean Conrad and explained that I needed a remake, and we would probably be late for our 11 p.m. deadline.
When hearing the circumstances of “armed and dangerous” suspects on the loose, Sean was in full agreement of my decision.
•••
Most folks have never seen a newspaper press in operation.
I wish that wasn’t the case.
To me, it’s a magical sight.
The gigantic steel structure spits out pages of newsprint in mere minutes and seconds. Prior to that, however, there is a pre-press process that involves readying metal plates and more.
And this is all after the copy editor — or in this case on Monday night, the sports editor — designs (or redesigns) the front page stories, headlines, photos and cutlines.
We are in for an adrenaline-filled hour.
I pick up my phone and call Boomer for more details.
•••
I would never delay our press start for a minor fender-bender with no injuries.
The process has a domino influence that impacts thousands of others.
That’s right, thousands.
If our paper prints late, it may be late to the docks, meaning that subscribers may be late getting their morning editions.
And it goes beyond that.
When multiple papers are printed on one press — as is our case — my decision could impact readers beyond our circulation area.
If our paper goes late, their paper may go late.
***
I don’t regret my decision to pause the press — I prefer that word to “stop” — on Monday night. It was a move made with public safety at the forefront, and my colleagues agreed with the decision.
Although our website is always updated quickly with breaking stories, and we send out email and text alerts, I also realize not everyone wants to go online to get their news.
Those readers enjoy the smell of newsprint in the morning with a freshly brewed cup of coffee.
In truth, I do too.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry
