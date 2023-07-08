I knew something was wrong when that little streak of lightning sizzled through my left arm. Even though it was near 90 degrees on that late June day in 2009, I had never had any problems working in the hot weather. Within seconds of the electric tingle below my shoulder, an unwelcome coldness sent little shivers through my system and I decided to go up on the deck to rest.
I never made it. At least, not at first. Ten seconds into my retreat from the sun, it seemed the feeling just went away in the left half of my neck. Nothing, no sensation, no feeling of breathing, just a vacuum. With knees now unsteady, I very carefully made it to the bottom step and just leaned against the railing which was, thankfully, shaded from the noonday sun.
The shelter was just enough to restore some normal feeling to the upper left shoulder and neck. Not great – but better. After several minutes and with great caution, I slowly maneuvered up the six steps and into the house. Seldom has the coolness of a heat pump been more welcome and probably necessary to the preservation of consciousness.
Sinking into my old easy chair was a relief as the fear lessened. Within half an hour or so, almost “back to normal,” I took a moment to thank the Lord and then waited for my wife to come back from the grocery store. Staying in the chair was easy but explaining that I needed to go to the doctor and discuss those serious symptoms was quite a challenge.
We went early the next day to see Dr. Eric Shrader, a kind-hearted friend who had become the Tazewell High School on-field medical man in 1986, the year the Bulldogs won their state football title. Doc has always had a medical and spiritual concern for his patients and he was quick to realize the problem. He told me that my EKG showed abnormal signals. When I asked if the problem was “fixable” he told me it was and so with a sudden burst of confidence I told him everything was going to all right.
I decided on Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., as the place to make things right, in part because I knew of its reputation and because during my NASCAR reporting days, I had heard from several racers and colleagues about the good results they knew about.
My wife and I went down, nervous, naturally, but hoping for the best. The stress test did not last long, and I had it stopped when the tingle and emptiness in my neck began to be noticeable. So, soon I was on a table with dye in my veins as X-rays were taken. Even that was cut short when the technician looking at the pictures said, “Mr. Hypes, we can’t help you with stints – this is some serious blockage in your arteries and it will take major surgery to fix this.”
That was like being kicked in the head again but somewhere I remember the word “fixable.”
I was assigned to a Dr. Tyler Greenfield. He was a commanding presence, a no-nonsense surgeon with impeccable credentials. Dr. Greenfield told me quietly and quickly that I did not have to have the surgery but if I chose not to, it was very likely that before long when I reached up in the cabinet to get something from a shelf, that might be the last act I would ever remember.
About the time he finished that statement, I asked how quickly we could schedule the procedure.
Arrangements were made and I tried to stay calm and careful. Now, I was not going to tell Dr. Greenfield that I had to emcee the Pocahontas Lions Club Bluegrass Festival the week before surgery was scheduled. After all, if there was a problem, then we wouldn’t have to worry about an operation, anyway.
The night before the surgery, it was nearly dark and just before drifting off to sleep, I got a message. Was it a vision or something similar? The words were unmistakable. “When you come back, tell everybody you had the best doctor but that I guided his hand. Don’t irritate people with a religious sermon, just say what you need to and stop.”
Early the next morning, July 10, we went in to pre-op. The nurses said, “Your doctor did all the tests, read all the results and signed all the forms. He leaves absolutely nothing to chance. We believe you have the best doctor.” Now, I do not know if you have ever had a message from On High but I got my confirmation within 24 hours.
Dr. Greenfield appeared. He was calm and told me not to worry. I had asked him earlier how many of these type procedures he had done he would not answer until he mentally calculated an approximate number. When he told me it was more than 1,000 I knew the right man was ready for the job.
Eight hours later I waked up (barely) and my wife was right there at the foot of the bed, along with daughter Lori and blessed sister-in-law Marie. The procedure was about as tough as you might think – kind of like fighting a sawmill. But with my family’s loving help and guidance from Marie, I was soon back on my shaky feet and on the road to recovery. My buddy Rex Tester, too, was right there as they wheeled me in.
The Lord was right. Dr. Greenfield, as the nurses said, was truly incredible. He will forever remain a world-class hero to me. Without his skill, I would not be writing this column.
Thank you, Lord, for giving me the “best doctor.”
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at Larryhypes52@gmail.com
