On several trips hiking parts of the Appalachian Trail in this area I have met quite a few people, and have always been surprised by the diversity of backgrounds, talents and personalities.
People from all over the country, and a few from other countries, who share a passion for hiking, but have so many other differences meet by chance on a trail crossing these beautiful mountains.
In one shelter on a trip where several hikers were stopping for the night, there was an attorney, a construction worker, a teacher, two college students and a real estate agent. Everyone was from a different state, except the students.
Other than the love of hiking, another common thread was a good one: They were all very nice and kind.
Our families can be a microcosm of the same diversity as far as talents and personalities go, and most parents, especially those with multiple children, can relate to just how different those kids are.
Same parents, same upbringing in the same place, surrounded by same relatives and friends and environment.
Yet, the diversity can be truly astounding.
Having four kids myself I have a clear picture of the evidence, although you can usually see part of each parent in each child.
I have seen that with my own children. Two of them have different mothers, but they are very much like me in looks and some distinct personality characteristics.
Of course, many times you clearly see both parents and it’s about an equal mix. And there are cases where you don’t see much of either parent.
What we do know is that variety is not only the spice of life, it’s necessary for survival of the species.
If we all were alike and interested in the same things and had many of the same talents, the diversity of the talents and personalities that are required for progress and a society that works would be gone.
Life is not homogenous and it wasn’t intended to be.
Reminds me of the religious sect that started in England in the 1700s and moved to Colonial America. They shared a common belief in celibacy, so their numbers eventually dwindled to almost no one, other than those who chose their simple lifestyle.
God made us to procreate and with that procreation comes the diversity that is necessary for survival.
That diversity also carries our children to different places, learning about the world, choosing their own paths and finding their own lives.
We may not always like that, but it’s a reality, especially these days, as the world has gradually spread out from traditionally more cloistered communities, inhibited to a great extent by the limits of mobility and communication.
Even then, the diversity caused countless people to leave.
There is nothing wrong with living in a cloistered community if that is what makes a person happy. But if everyone had always been happy with that, well, I’m not sure we would have ever evolved beyond tribal communities.
That sense of adventure, a desire to explore the world, an intellectual curiosity, creativity, communication — all are characteristics God gave us.
So it is fascinating to me to see how it works with our own children.
One may be a bit reserved and sarcastic, but creative. Another may be volatile but very social and lovable. One may be ambitious and loves to do hands-on things. Yet another may be graceful and angelic.
Yet, with those differences, all may have pieces of us that are obvious and wondrous, and they have talents that can contribute to society.
The key is to understand that and be able to relate to each of them and do so on their terms. That is, we can’t force our thoughts, visions and desires of who we want them to be on them.
We have to let them be who they are. Because underneath all of the genetics and lifestyles and parenting and expectations resides an individual, a person who will be an adult, a unique human being.
It is our responsibility to our children to allow that individual to emerge and grow and feel comfortable in their own skins.
We have to be able to guide and protect them, but also relate to them and be part of their lives, know who they are, give them room to mature, not place our own parameters on them by trying to fit them into a mold we may want.
Life is not like that. And it shouldn’t be.
But at the very least, though, we want all of them to share a common characteristic just like those hikers shared.
We want our children to be nice, kind people.
