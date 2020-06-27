It was different, no doubt about it. Most mid-summer trips involved all three of us but Mom had taken a trip to visit with Aunt Gladys and Uncle Alfred in Maryland. That left just the two boys—Dad and I – to take care of business in Abb's Valley at the beginning of that July. It meant a change in routine.
First, there was the matter of food and that did not mean just us. It was my job to make certain the chickens had plenty to eat. The “scratch feed” as it was known was kept securely in metal barrels in the room beside the nesting area. We usually got that in 25-pound bags and the cracked corn was a favorite with all the feathered friends. Clucking with impatience, they gathered around as I opened the lid and scooped up their breakfast. As the feed pan filled, their excitement quickly settled into the serious business of having a solid start to the day.
Of course, there was also the oyster shells and other grit that chickens must have in their “craws” to break up that food and aid in digestion. Making certain our feathered friends had their nutritional needs met was very important. After all, few things on our menu were more tasty than the eggs we gathered each day. Watering the chickens was always a high priority and never more so than in the warm summer time when temperatures soared in the chicken house itself.
Since we did not have an automatic watering system, that meant yours truly got to fill the buckets, carry them down and make certain there was plenty of refreshing H2O on hand. I could never really see the chickens drinking but of course they did in movements so fast there was not a drop spilled. It was the same with the food, of course. I was always told not to gulp or try to eat too fast.
There were more chickens than cows on our little Green Acres plot but it was no less important to keep the cattle well nourished. Summer time was quite a bit easier, of course, than the cold months of winter when grass did not grow and we had to wrestle around with spreading hay for them morning and evening. No, in the good grass growing days the main issue was keeping the water tub filled.
You guessed it – that was my job again. Taking a few gallons to the tub every morning and evening was not the easiest thing in the world since I liked to carry it a couple of gallons at a time in the buckets. I was not the biggest and strongest person around so that heavy load had to be rationed out in “doable” portions. Like the chickens, when Old Star – the lead milk cow – and her calf and the other couple of head saw me approaching with water, they made a beeline to come up for a drink.
After they had their fill, and the water was still dripping off their broad chins and wet noses, there was always a little time for socializing. Scratching their ears and patting the necks was always welcome. No matter what you said, they also seemed to really like conversation. In the old west the cowboys found that singing to the cattle kept them calm. With a voice like mine, I was pretty sure there might be a stampede if I started on some tune so I limited my time to talking.
They were a good audience and were almost always patient. They probably knew more about what was going on in the pages of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph than any cows in Abb’s Valley and they never complained about any bad news. Great listeners, those good old cows.
If we had good rain, then that often made my water carrying chores easier because the little stream out in the nearby hollow would carry enough water for the cattle to drink their fill. We had couple of small water holes that had to be kept clean and the small channel where the water flowed was another area that was in constant need of attention. Believe me, it was a small price to pay for not having to worry about carrying that water every morning and evening during the “dry season.”
Checking the fences was another little chore that was easy enough but just as necessary. Like keeping the gate closed, making certain there were no holes anywhere in the fence line was a big deal. Nobody wants to get a phone call and hear “Your cows are out in the road.”
Dad was equally good at making certain that he and I did not go hungry, either. That man was very good at making gravy and Mom had left enough home made bread to go with the bacon and sausage and our own chicken eggs that either one of us could fix. Thanks to the cows we had plenty of cold milk and fresh butter.
Let’s eat!
