A few days ago, I was at a local convenience station when a store clerk joked that it was going to rain “all week.”
Why? Because the carnival is in town, the store clerk remarked.
Well gosh. You’ve probably heard other people say that too.
There is some historical basis for this statement that is normally uttered in jest.
That’s because in years and decades past, it often rained in Bluefield when the carnival was in town.
This year we’ve been mostly lucky in the weather department. The key word here being “mostly.”
•••
Where were you Sunday evening around the 4:45 to 5 p.m. range?
I ask because a giant dark cloud had descended over Bluefield at that time.
Suddenly, out of nowhere, a wrath of God storm was unleashed upon the city and the neighboring town of Bluefield, Va. I’m talking torrential rain, wind, thunder and lightning.
I had walked into Walmart in Bluefield, Va., just as the storm was starting in order to pick-up a few items that were needed, including coffee.
Once inside the store, I heard the sound of torrential rainfall hitting against the department store’s roof.
So I figured I would meander around inside for a few minutes while the torrential rain was falling outside.
Soon my phone was ringing, and it was Editor Samantha Perry. It was a follow-up call to a Facebook-related question she had earlier. Thanks to two-step authentication requirements, and recently changed passwords, logging into the newspaper’s official Facebook page as a manager from a remote location (i.e. home) isn’t as easy as it sounds. But that’s a story for another day.
Anyhow, during the course of the brief phone chat, I quipped that it was “getting ready to flood again” in Bluefield.
On that particular day, we were less than a week removed from the disruptive Memorial Day flood that impacted parts of Mercer, Tazewell and McDowell counties.
My concern on this particular Sunday was the fact that the rain was still pouring outside — with no signs of slowing.
With coffee and pizza in hand, I decided it was time to check out. I realized I would get wet carrying the bag outside, but I figured it was no big deal.
As I attempted to exit Walmart, I noticed a small crowd of customers with bags in hands were still waiting inside near the exit — since the torrential rainfall was continuing outside.
Once again I didn’t mind getting wet. So I walked outside and headed toward the vehicle.
Then, out of nowhere, a far-too-close bolt of lightning startled me, followed by a thunderous boom. It was so loud that I literally stopped and jumped.
At that point, I decided to walk fast — very fast — toward the vehicle.
Once I finally made it inside the Jeep, the fast-moving storm took another unexpected turn.
Suddenly large chunks of hail were hitting against my vehicle — so large that I feared my windshield could be damaged.
I started the vehicle, and attempted to quickly exit the parking lot. All the while hail was pounding against the Jeep’s roof and windows. I had the windshield wipers going as fast as possible.
I headed toward Bluefield, Va., and all the while hail kept falling.
Then something strange happened. By the time I had left Bluefield, Va., driving toward Route 102, the rain and hail had all but stopped, and the roadway pavement ahead was dry. It was brighter outside, too.
At that point I realized the raging storm was apparently stalled out over Bluefield.
Yep. A dark cloud was hanging over Bluefield, and specifically the town of Bluefield, Va.
“It’s got to be the carnival,” I muttered to myself while still driving.
•••
Well, after some additional thought on the matter, I also concede that it was a typical summer storm here in the mountains.
Of course, we rarely get hail. So that was a little unusual.
But the good news is the rain stopped. As did the hail. There was no flood. And as far as I can tell, there was no hail damage.
The sun is once again shining outside. Well technically, according to the National Weather Service, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. today. So keep those umbrellas handy I suppose. But that’s OK. As long as there isn’t hail and widespread lightning. And no more flooding please.
It should also be noted that the forecast for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday looks great with abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead.
So don’t blame the carnival for the good (or bad) weather.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
