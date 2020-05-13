From their response, which is no response, our Mercer County Commissioners indicated that they have complete satisfaction with our county health board. But I guess, if they actually removed them, they would then have to create a new board so they would have somewhere to dump local politicians who lose their elections.
Follow the money—Always Follow the Money:
“Trump removes watchdog tapped for virus rescue oversight,” “President Donald Trump has removed the Inspector General, who was tapped to chair a special oversight board of the $2.2 trillion economic package...” (AP, FaceBook , 4/7/2020).
“Trump has stake in Hydroxychloroquine drug maker,” (HuffPost, 4/7/2020).
“Trump blocks Fauci from answering question about drug Trump is touting,” (WashingtonPost.com, 4/7/2020).
“Fauci-no evidence anti-malaria drug trump pushes works against virus,” (The Guardian.com 4/7/2020).
“A memo by Peter Navarro, President Trump’s trade adviser, in late January said that failing to contain a coronavirus outbreak could cost the US trillions of dollars and put millions at risk of illness or death,” (”NY Times Morning briefing, 4/7/2020).
Despite all the self-congratulatory words Trump has said about his handling of the virus, “Gov. says Illinois has received about 10 percent of requested medical supplies from White House,” (HuffPost Politics, 4/01/2020).
As a veteran, I was disgusted by the actions of the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly. We were always told that our officers would look after our wellbeing, but in serving Trump he lost what Captain Crozier so aptly displayed in protecting his sailors — self-sacrifice and honor.
Thank you.
Bill Skeet
Athens
