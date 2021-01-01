Change the channel.
Tune to another frequency.
Return to the safety and sanity of your living room as this bizarre episode of The Twilight Zone, entitled “2020,” ends.
Wait! What? 2020 has actually ended? Well, not so fast. The calendar may have changed. Reality has not.
I am an optimistic person by nature but 2020 sure has put a major strain on trying to see that proverbial silver lining considering all the misery the pandemic has caused for so many people.
It’s not like a New Year’s resolution, which is in our hands to live up to. Or not.
We have little control over a pandemic, other than trying to protect ourselves and others by using common sense, and hopefully getting a vaccine that will be the eventual solution.
Making a resolution seems rather trivial under normal circumstances, but especially this year.
Maybe for 2021 it’s not a matter of making resolutions to muster the usually unsuccessful attempts to change our behaviors in order to achieve certain goals. It may be more a matter of making a list of the things we have missed during most of 2020, and what we are looking forward to the most as far as returning to a normalcy.
Assuming that will happen in 2021.
In fact, that list of what we missed the most will say a lot about who we are.
When I started thinking about this angle, I realized it’s much harder than I thought.
Yes, I can easily make a long list of things I missed, but to prioritize them is the tough part. That is, if you are honest with yourself.
I know. I should say missing indoor church attendance is number one. It is certainly on my list and I can say it is first, but even if no one knew that is, well, not really true, God knows. And that is all that counts anyway. See how long a resolution to be completely honest lasts. As someone along the way said, if the fate of your soul depended on the judgment of other people, few of us, if any, would walk through the Pearly Gates of Paradise.
Besides, I can worship any time, any place. That freedom can never be taken away.
But I could not eat at a restaurant at all for awhile and even now it’s limited in capacity and protocol. Yes, I can cook, but not nearly as well as Linda Fox, owner of Hometown Restaurant in Peterstown, and others who have a passion for providing us with great food. Besides, my kitchen is not exactly always a hub of friendly people who add to the restaurant experience.
Another item on my list is social get-togethers with plenty of food, drink and conversation.
It’s not that it happened every day, or even every week, but when it did happen, it has always been a real treat, a release of sorts, good for the mind, body and spirit.
Well, that sure has been limited in 2020.
Yes, I do miss seeing a football game in person, but not as much as attending a NASCAR race. I had tickets to the Nov. 1 race in Martinsville, but the crowd size was ridiculously limited so I am hoping for the April 10 race. That may seem of little or no importance to many people, but those distractions in our lives help not only to entertain but also provide needed excitement, and things to look forward to. They help keep us relaxed and balanced.
A few years ago I would have included visiting a movie theater on the list, but with huge TV screens with super sharp images and surround sound, along with streaming services, my movie theater attendance had already declined drastically.
Of course, there are two overriding themes here I think we all miss and want to see return to our lives.
One is the social aspect of congregating more, whether it is in church, at a ballgame or restaurant, a concert or even work. We enjoy being with other people, which is part of our nature, a biological and psychological need.
But the overarching number one thing I think we all miss and want to see back in 2021 is freedom from the pandemic binders.
And one resolution I think we can all agree on for 2021 is to have a deeper appreciation of living our lives with the freedom we had before the pandemic, which most of us likely took for granted.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
