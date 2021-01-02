Most of us probably still have one foot lifting itself out of 2020 while the other one is already eagerly walking into 2021. Metaphorically speaking, the reader can be left to imagine just what the former has been stepping in while looking forward to a clean place to walk in the coming year.
Here in Bluefield, we lost a hospital, gained a training facility, came closer to the restoration of a grand venue, found another college football program, continued with a pair of big-time enthusiastic downtown businesses, had several virtual celebrations, learned to watch the color of our county on the West Virginia COVID map, drove up to more fast-food windows in one year than perhaps in all of the past 10 combined, finally seemed to be moving toward an agreement on a vital bridge across the local rail yard, endured a summer without the state fair, lost – and then regained – a form of the traditional Community Christmas Tree program, lost the major league association with our local minor league baseball team and then found a new “wooden bat” league link to rising stars who might make the majors but will continue to provide local fans with a reason to spend time in Mitchell Stadium this summer, found more than ever how wonderfully good organizations like the Bluefield Union Mission, Rescue Squad, local volunteer fire departments, city and county police units, food pantries across the area, and simply good-hearted volunteers of all kinds are to our everyday living.
We had our high school boys’ basketball team stand helpless when its 15-game winning streak came to an end by government order when the state tournament was canceled, leaned more than ever on our televisions and stared at the shuttered movie theatre where big screen productions were regularly shown before mid-March, endured an empty stage where the famed East River Mountain Town Band seasonally performed those tremendous free concerts we all loved, started going to church in parking lots – sometimes staying in our cars – or watching church on our television screens, especially after some nearby congregations were hit with a devastating consequence after continuing to meet regularly, learned to wear masks each time we went out in public and had socially-distanced high school graduations with some being held in small groups inside buildings and others distanced on football fields.
In 2020 we also began to deal with modified school schedules featuring days in or out of the classroom and using computers for remote learning activity, dealt with quarantines when friends or family came in contact with the virus in some way, tried more “zoom” meetings and messenger conversations with children and grandchildren so as not to cross contaminate in the midst of the pandemic, accepted a government stimulus payment of $1,200 which added to our checking account and reinforced the knowledge that things were not normal here as well as around the country.
We were thankful that grocery stores remained open, became accustomed to following the arrows on the floors to keep us moving in certain directions on certain aisles to maintain that six-foot clearance, kept our eyes open when entering virtually any business to locate the hand sanitizer, wet wipes and/or box of complimentary masks, tried to time our visits to the best possible advantage especially for those in the higher-age groups most at risk for contracting the virus, and called ahead to schedule appointments at medical facilities where we could no longer walk in for unscheduled visits.
We stopped talking as much when we did get into offices for two reasons: we were wary of spreading droplets in the air and also because every other seat was labeled “not in use” to keep us separated, became accustomed to having others (or ourselves) ask “what?” because it became harder to hear with the masks on when someone else was talking, found that it was more important than ever to pull up to the exact spot in a drive-through line where the microphone was located for that same reason, shopped with more caution and sometimes with a more hopeless feeling when so often in certain stores knowing that a large open space was going to be waiting where in years past we had picked up our bathroom tissue or paper towels, and hearing over again that the employees did not know when the next shipment would come in, began to accept the signs that said “limit one per customer” for such supplies and for any bacteria-killing cleaning products and watched re-runs of ball games played in previous seasons as the baseball and basketball teams at all levels either postponed or canceled games altogether.
We prayed faithfully for families losing loved ones at nursing and aged-care facilities around the area, often decided to wait until next year to take any long trips where we would come into close contact with scores of strangers, used credit cards more often or searched for correct change when we saw the signs posted in windows that the nation was experiencing a coin shortage, noted that the Shott Breakfast was canceled for perhaps the first time since World War II, welcomed the return of the local golf tournament at Fincastle, waited and hoped that spring sports would return to schools, and anxiously wait for the vaccine that might hold the key to emerging from the nearly year-long nightmare of the “new not normal at all” while we prepare to take the first full step into 2021.
Best wishes for a healthy, happy New Year.
