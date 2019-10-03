I love books. That seems such a simple statement, but it’s completely true. Ask anyone who has known me for a minimum of two days to name one fact about me; I’d almost guarantee they would answer, “She loves books.”
There’s something magical about the way a book can instantly open up inside your head, unfurling an entire world like a film that you get to control.
The feel of pages sliding past one another, the crackling of the spine when a new book opens and that famous book smell are all incredibly addictive experiences.
What’s not to love about books?
In the same way I love books, I love libraries. My list of magical places is fairly short — Tom Sparks Cemetery on Bradshaw Mountain, the fire pit clearing set back in the woods near a Panther State Forest campground, an overlook with sweeping views of a Virginian valley on a road from Tazewell to Chilhowie and any library I’ve ever been in.
You’re quiet in libraries. It’s a reverent quiet, full of respect for the millions of stories held within the shelves.
Then again, you could just be scared of the librarians, but that fact is for your knowledge only. My point is that libraries are important.
The first library I ever visited is still open today. If you ever find yourself in Bradshaw on a weekday afternoon with nothing to do, stop by the town hall and walk back to the glass door surrounded by mismatched shelves filled with well-loved novels.
It’s not exactly the Library of Congress, but it’s definitely cozy.
I spent countless summer days crouched behind the rows, devouring books and taking home stacks taller than myself.
As my reading skills progressed, I moved along the shelf of children’s books, swapping Dr. Seuss for R.L. Stine as I went.
Eventually, my hunger for reading material grew to the point where I was completing multiple V.C. Andrews, Harlan Coben, Charlaine Harris and John Grisham novels within a week.
The Bradshaw Library allowed me this freedom while giving me a lifelong love of both books and libraries.
To me, the library was an escape.
When I was younger, I’d look out at the mountains that surrounded my home and wonder how anyone would ever dare try to cross them.
I know now that roads are a fairly fast way out of the mountains, but libraries are by far the quickest.
I’ve visited states across America, countries around the world and even places that have never existed — all in my head.
Fear of being trapped with no way out has always danced at the back of my mind. Horror stories of adults growing up and losing their love of reading, becoming unable to create the mind movies anymore, plague me to no end.
So far that hasn’t happened to me.
I still love to read, to create mind movies and to visit as many libraries as I can. Maybe I’ll never lose it if I take good enough care of that love.
If you haven’t visited a library or read a book in a while, I encourage you to do so.
It doesn’t have to be classic literature or a lofty, philosophical tome about the nature of man and the universe.
Read the young adult books.
Read the children’s books.
Read the fluff pieces and fan fictions, the formulaic love stories.
Murder mysteries, horror stories, historical fiction, historical non-fiction — read all of it.
You might find that the mind movies have opened up again, and that they’ve always been waiting for the director to come back.
Kilie Pauley is a copy editor for the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at kmullins@bdtonline.com
