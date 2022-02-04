I guess I came along a little too late for this or most likely my mother couldn’t afford it.
As far as I know, the first pair of shoes I wore are long gone, and that is something I really had not even thought about until I was reminded the other day that preserving a baby’s first shoes was at one time a popular thing.
Parents could send the shoes off to a company that preserved them in bronze, usually attaching them to a stand or platform.
I didn’t do that for my own children’s shoes and I don’t recall ever even considering it.
When I was going through some family memorabilia I came across two of them, belonging to my cousins, preserved forever and cute as can be.
They were on a platform and beside each show was engraved the initial of their first names, a “C” and a “G.”
Sadly, both cousins are gone, but their little shoes will of course always be reminders of their lives, along with photos, letters, school report cards and other items that serve as physical manifestations of who they were.
Obviously, any keepsake like that of a famous person could be quite valuable. How much would Marilyn Monroe’s bronzed baby shoes would be worth?
For us, the vast majority of people, they have no monetary value, yet they are priceless.
But it was not just the shoes that captured my attention and took me back to another time and place. What jolted me was what was on that platform with them.
One side of the platform was the shoe and on the other side was, well, an ash tray.
Yep, an ash tray.
Pairing the two together seems in this day and age to be incomprehensible.
After all, besides the sentimentality, the baby shoes also represent a new life, while smoking represents something that can certainly shorten that life.
What also is surprising is the fact that, to my knowledge, neither of their parents ever smoked at all.
So this begs the question: Why in the cat hair (as Aunt Ebb would say) did they go to the extra expense of having a platform large enough to include an ash tray?
Well, as with the baby shoes, it was a sign of the times.
During that era, smoking cigarettes was common.
Being a child of the ‘60s, I remember those “smoking days” very well, and every house I remember had ash trays placed around. They were everywhere.
My mother never smoked but she had ash trays, including a big one that was part of a tall lamp stand. Countless visitors used it.
In fact, there were always discussions and arguments about which brand of cigarette was the best, and I remember the brands many smoked at the time.
Aunt Ruby, who gave me my first cigarette, smoked Viceroys. Her husband, Uncle Boyd, smoked unfiltered Lucky Strikes.
Cousin Gene and his wife Peggy smoked Salems, as did Uncle Lin and Aunt Bernice.
Cousin Teddy smoked Winstons while his brother Joe smoked Marlboros. The list goes on and on.
Aunt Ebb did not smoke, but she chewed Beechnut tobacco, and gave me my first chew.
It was also a time when, if you were a boy, everyone, except your parents, expected you to smoke and chew tobacco, so the pressure was enormous.
With that pressure, I tried about every brand, eventually settling on what I still consider to be the best-tasting cigarette: unfiltered Camels.
No, don’t get me wrong, I am not advocating smoking at all. In fact, I would never want anyone to smoke and, thank goodness, none of my children do.
Also, my own smoking days should have an asterisk beside them. I could never inhale the smoke. Coughed my head off. I remember thinking that, well, this can’t be a good thing.
So to fit in and not be called a sissy, I learned how to take the smoke into my mouth and let it slowly go out my nose, pretending to breathe it in.
I got sidetracked a bit there, but the point is, most people smoked and even if you didn’t smoke, your living room would have ash trays to accommodate all the friends and kinfolk who did.
So the ash tray on the platform makes sense from that perspective.
The bronze shoes make sense as well and it is still done, so hang on to your baby’s first shoes.
I wish I had.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
