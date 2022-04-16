Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.