I recently read about the Mercer County Animal Shelter going into “Code Red” status and therefore may be forced to euthanize some of the innocent animals contained therein.
Did the Mercer County Commission ever consider that if they were to lower the adoption fees instead of consistently raise them to preposterous amounts that people can’t afford, it would be possible that more of the cats and dogs would be adopted by loving families?
While I am well aware that the fees cover spaying/neutering, deworming, and the first set of shots, I still believe that the adoption fees are a bit too high. I adopted a puppy from MCAS many years ago.
I paid the fee, which at the time was $85. The puppy was spayed and so forth, and yet she still died of the parvo-virus about three weeks later! I was devastated! I was even told by one of the shelter employees once that no one had any idea how the animals were really treated in their facility! Are you serious?!
I believe the MCAS needs to be investigated and forced to clean up their act, as well as the county commissioners who oversee the operations there. All I can say is God bless the businesses who sponsor adoption drives from time-to-time to find these dear animals a forever home. Here’s hoping that the situation improves soon.
Michael Williams, Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.