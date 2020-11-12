Well the election is over, according to the media elites. What a fiasco the election process has been in other states, good job West Virginia. Why our nation would vote for higher taxes and price increases for everything that the fossil fuel industry touches (think about that for a minute) is beyond me.
I have to say I am amused by all of the calls for unity and cooperation from the liberal, socialist Democrats. Imagine that all of a sudden we are no longer red or blue states but the United States. I can’t help but find this kind of talk bizarre coming from them.
Although I cannot speak for all of us deplorable, smelly Walmart shoppers, but I think I can guarantee these liberal, socialist Democrats at least the same amount of unity and cooperation that they have given our nation since the 2016 election.
Alan Webb,
Princeton
